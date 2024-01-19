News Americas, ADELAIDE, Australia, Fri. Jan. 18, 2023: The West Indies suffered a crushing defeat in the opening Test against Australia, losing by ten wickets in just the first session on the third day. Australia’s victory ensured the Frank Worrell Trophy remained on foreign soil for over three decades.

Usman Khawaja of Australia leaves the field retiring hurt after he was struck while batting during day three of the Mens Test match series between Australia and West Indies at Adelaide Oval on January 19, 2024 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

In their second innings, the West Indies resumed at 73 for six, still trailing by 22 runs. However, they were quickly bowled out for 120, with Josh Hazlewood taking five wickets for 35 runs, ending with career-best figures of nine for 79.

Australia needed only 26 runs for victory and achieved it in just 40 balls, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second Test in Brisbane scheduled to start on January 25.

The West Indies’ defeat marked their 15th loss in their last 20 Tests against Australia, and they have not beaten the hosts in a Test for 21 years. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite expressed disappointment in the team’s batting performance, highlighting that the top order struggled.

Despite the impending loss, a significant crowd of nearly 17,000 spectators attended the match at Adelaide Oval. However, the chase was marred by an injury to Usman Khawaja, who retired hurt after being struck in the chin by a bouncer from Shamar Joseph.

In the end, Australia dominated the Test match, and the West Indies face an uphill battle to bounce back in the series.