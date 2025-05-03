News Americas, New York, NY, May 3, 2025: The United States has officially designated two of Haiti’s most dangerous gangs — Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif — as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, (SDGTs), marking a significant shift in Washington’s efforts to combat violent instability in the Caribbean nation.

A person films himself with his telephone in front of people holding placards at a demonstration for peace in Haiti in Paris France on May 3, 2025. (Photo by Bastien Ohier / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by BASTIEN OHIER/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

In a statement issued on May 2, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the designations are aimed at holding accountable those who fuel violence in Haiti and threaten the region’s security. “The age of impunity for those supporting violence in Haiti is over,” Rubio declared.

According to the U.S. State Department, Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif are at the center of escalating violence in Haiti. These armed coalitions are reportedly responsible for widespread killings, targeted attacks on Haitian citizens and security forces, and assaults against personnel of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission currently deployed in Haiti. The gangs are allegedly seeking to establish a gang-controlled state fueled by illicit trafficking and criminal activity.

“These gangs pose a direct threat to U.S. national security interests in our region,” the statement noted. “Terrorist designations are a critical tool in our counterterrorism efforts, aimed at restricting financial and logistical support to these groups.”

The U.S. government warned that any individual or entity, including lawful permanent residents and citizens, found supporting the groups could face criminal prosecution, deportation, or other sanctions.

The designation is also seen as a show of support for the Haitian National Police and international partners involved in the MSS mission. Rubio praised their courage and dedication to restoring order in the country. He also urged Haiti’s political leadership to come together, end the violence, and work toward democratic elections.

Additionally, Secretary Rubio spoke with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, reaffirming the strategic U.S.-Dominican partnership, especially in countering illegal immigration and addressing regional security challenges.

While gangs control at least 85% of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, they have launched attacks in the country’s central region in recent years.

A UN-backed mission led by Kenyan police that began last year to help Haitian police quell violence has struggled in its fight against gangs.

More than 5,600 people were killed across Haiti last year, with gang violence leaving more than one million people homeless.