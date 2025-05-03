News Americas, New York, NY, May 3, 2025: Tensions between Guyana and Venezuela have escalated following the Venezuelan government’s categorical rejection of a recent ruling this week by the International Court of Justice, (ICJ). The ICJ has ordered Venezuela to refrain from holding elections in the disputed Essequibo region, a territory rich in natural resources and administered by Guyana.​

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores wave to the crowd during an International Workers’ Day event in Caracas, Venezuela on May 1, 2025. (Photo by Ivan McGregor/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On May 1, 2025, the ICJ reaffirmed its December 2023 provisional measures, directing Venezuela to halt any electoral activities in the Essequibo region pending a final decision on the territorial dispute. The court emphasized that Venezuela must “refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control” .​

In response, the Venezuelan government issued a statement rejecting the ICJ’s authority, asserting that “nothing in international law allows the International Court of Justice to interfere in matters that are the exclusive domain of Venezuelan domestic law, nor to seek to prohibit a sovereign act” . Venezuela maintains that the Essequibo region is an integral part of its territory, citing historical claims dating back to the Spanish colonial period.​

Guyana, on the other hand, welcomed the ICJ’s ruling. President Irfaan Ali stated, “Once again, Guyana’s position has prevailed,” emphasizing the nation’s commitment to international law and peaceful resolution of disputes . The Guyanese government has called upon Venezuela to comply fully with the ICJ’s orders and to refrain from any actions that could violate Guyana’s territorial integrity or disrupt regional peace and security.​

The Essequibo region, comprising about two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, is known for its abundant natural resources, including gold, diamonds, timber, and significant offshore oil deposits. The discovery of these resources has intensified the longstanding territorial dispute between the two South American nations.​

In December 2023, Venezuela held a referendum proposing the creation of a new state, “Guayana Esequiba,” encompassing the disputed territory. Following the referendum, the Venezuelan government announced plans to hold elections on May 25, 2025, to elect a governor and legislative council for the proposed state. These actions prompted Guyana to seek additional provisional measures from the ICJ to prevent any unilateral changes to the status quo.​

The ICJ’s recent order underscores the importance of maintaining the current administrative arrangements until a final decision is reached. As both nations await the court’s ultimate ruling, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely, urging restraint and adherence to international legal norms.