News Americas, New York, NY, May 3, 2025: Reggae icon Ken Boothe, 77, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum during the 12th annual Rhythms of Africa concert. The event, hosted by Willie Stewart and the Embrace Music Foundation at the Miramar Cultural Center in Florida, celebrates the enduring influence of African and Caribbean musical traditions.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Executive Director Calibe Thompson with Ken Boothe and Willie Stewart during Lifetime Achievement Awards presentation at Rhythms of Africa 2025. (Photo by Steve James)

Boothe’s remarkable career spans nearly six decades, beginning in 1966 when Clement “Coxsone” Dodd signed him to the iconic Studio One label. That same year, Boothe also recorded for producers Phil Pratt and Sonia Pottinger, finding immediate success with songs like “The Train Is Coming” (backed by The Wailers), “You’re No Good” with the Soulettes—featuring Bob Marley’s future wife, Rita Anderson—and “Lonely Teardrops.” Promoted as “Mr. Rock Steady,” Boothe quickly rose to fame with classics like “Moving Away,” a rocksteady anthem that continues to be sampled and covered by generations of artists.

He toured the UK in 1967 alongside Alton Ellis and the Studio One Soul Vendors, further cementing his global appeal. In 1970, Boothe moved to Beverley’s Records under producer Leslie Kong, releasing hits such as “Freedom Street” and “Why Baby Why.” His biggest international success came in 1974, when his reggae rendition of “Everything I Own” soared to Number One on the UK Singles Chart, remaining there for three weeks. He followed that with another hit, “Crying Over You,” which reached No. 11.

Boothe’s influence transcended borders and genres, even earning a lyrical mention by Joe Strummer in The Clash’s song “(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais.” Despite shifts in the industry and label challenges, Boothe continued to record into the 1980s and 1990s, including a notable collaboration with Shaggy on a reimagined version of “The Train Is Coming” for the 1995 film Money Train. In 2003, the Jamaican government recognized his cultural contributions with the prestigious Order of Distinction.

During Rhythms of Africa, Boothe headlined both nights, captivating the audience with heartfelt performances of his timeless hits. The award presentation by Island SPACE Executive Director Calibe Thompson on April 28 was a highlight of the evening, marked by a standing ovation. “It’s collaborations like these that allow us to spotlight Caribbean excellence and ensure our cultural icons are honored as they deserve,” said Thompson.

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum continues to build meaningful partnerships across the diaspora, providing platforms to showcase and celebrate the region’s rich cultural legacy.

About Island SPACE:

Island SPACE (Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to advancing Caribbean arts, history, and culture. Located in South Florida, the museum is open Thursday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Visit www.islandspacefl.org to learn more.