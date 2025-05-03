News Americas, New York, NY, May 3, 2025: The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has been crowned the Hottest Destination of 2025 in Modern Luxury’s prestigious Best of Luxury Travel Awards, reaffirming its status as a premier escape for discerning travelers. The announcement was made on May 2, 2025, from Road Town, Tortola, as the global luxury travel community celebrated excellence in high-end tourism.

Adding to the acclaim, Oil Nut Bay’s Quintessa Villa received the distinguished title of Best Private Villa in the Caribbean, further elevating the BVI’s reputation for offering some of the most exclusive and breathtaking accommodations in the region.

Each year, Modern Luxury – America’s largest luxury lifestyle media brand—recognizes top-tier travel destinations, resorts, and tastemakers that define the pinnacle of luxury. The awards are curated by editors across the network and spotlight innovations that are shaping the future of elite travel.

“We are honored that the British Virgin Islands has been named in Modern Luxury’s Best of Luxury Travel Awards as the Hottest Destination of 2025,” said Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission. “This recognition reflects the timeless allure of our islands, our world-class hospitality, and the incredible people who bring the spirit of the BVI to life for every visitor.”

The accolades cap off a remarkable streak of recognition for the BVI. In recent months, the destination was featured on the New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2025” and celebrated in Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World’s Best Awards, where Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke were ranked among the Top 25 Favorite Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. Additionally, Condé Nast Traveler readers ranked the BVI No. 10 in their list of top Caribbean and Atlantic islands.

A stunning archipelago of 60 islands and cays, the British Virgin Islands is renowned as the sailing capital of the world, with unmatched line-of-sight sailing, luxury charter experiences, and world-class yachting events. From pristine beaches to secluded luxury villas like Quintessa at Oil Nut Bay, the BVI continues to captivate travelers seeking authentic, high-end Caribbean experiences.