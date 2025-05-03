By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. May 3, 2025: When an 11-year-old Adventist schoolgirl, Adrianna Younge, was brutally murdered in Guyana, the soul of the nation was wounded. Her tragic death has shattered hearts, raised urgent questions, and ignited a storm of righteous outrage. Yet, in the face of such unspeakable pain, a voice of moral clarity has emerged – one that reminds us that faith is not merely personal piety, but public witness.

President Exton Clarke of the Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists has done what few religious leaders have dared in times of national trauma. With courage, clarity, and compassion, he stepped beyond the pulpit to declare that this atrocity is not just a criminal case to be solved – it is a moral crisis that must be confronted. His public statement has elevated the Adventist witness from ecclesiastical silence to prophetic thunder.

His call urges the Church to remember that Micah 6:8 is not a private meditation – it is a divine mandate: “to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.” This moment calls for more than condolences. It demands conviction. It demands that our theology finds its voice not just in the sanctuary, but in the streets, courtrooms, classrooms, and corridors of power.

This truth was echoed by my college colleague and close friend, Pastor Stanton Adams, former Executive Secretary of the Guyana Conference and now Director of Stewardship, Ministerial, and Family Ministries in the South Leeward Conference. A scholar currently pursuing his PhD in grief and trauma management, Pastor Adams reflected on how Adrianna’s death reawakened a haunting memory.

Adrianna Younge’s murder sparks calls for justice as Guyana’s Adventist Church faces a moral reckoning and movement for national reform.

While pastoring in Guyana, he once received a terrifying call: gunmen had opened fire just outside the school his daughter attended. A stray bullet grazed her shoulder and pierced the ceiling above.

“Had she risen from her seat,” he mused, “what became a miracle would have turned into a moment of mourning.” That narrow escape etched in his soul a conviction: the church can no longer remain voiceless in the face of violence that desecrates the sanctity of life. We must, he insist: “Sound the battle cry and enter the bosom of the broken—to rescue the perishing, care for the dying, and by God’s grace, transform killers into witnesses for the Lord.”

The death of young Adrianna must not become just another name in the growing list of silent victims. Instead, it should awaken our collective conscience and catalyze systemic change. Her life – and the values she represented – must inspire national repentance, renewal, and reform.

To ensure this happens, I propose the following five urgent steps for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Guyana:

1. Form a National Justice and Reconciliation Taskforce: A multidisciplinary body of Adventist leaders – clergy, lawyers, psychologists, youth advocates—must be organized to monitor injustice, provide redress, and speak with moral authority on national issues.

2. Launch “The Adrianna Project:” This initiative, named in her honor, would create safe spaces for girls, offer trauma support, and mobilize the Church as a guardian of vulnerable lives.

3. Declare National Days of Prayer, Protest, and Policy Dialogue: Beyond symbolic lament, the Church must convene vigils, town halls, and prayer marches that demand policy change and social transformation.

4. Incorporate Civic Justice Curriculum into Adventist Schools: Faith-based education must be socially conscious. Our students should learn moral leadership, human rights, and biblical principles of justice.

5. Forge Strategic Partnerships for Reform:The Church must collaborate—without compromising its values—with government, NGOs, and civil society to advocate for policy changes that protect our children and affirm human dignity.

President Clarke has sounded the trumpet. Now is the time for the Adventist Church to lead – not from behind stained glass, but from the moral high ground of divine responsibility. The Gospel is not neutral when blood cries from the ground. The death of Adrianna must birth a new movement: where justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.

May her memory be a flame that lights the path from grief to grace – from trauma to triumph – and from silence to sacred activism.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a global leadership strategist, theologian, and justice advocate with over 30 years of experience integrating faith, public policy, and social transformation. A Harvard, Princeton, and Columbia-trained professional and Caribbean thought leader, he works across nations to empower faith-based institutions to embody truth, mercy, and justice in the public square.