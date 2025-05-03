News Americas, New York, NY, May 3, 2025: Jamaican music legend Shaggy is set to bring the heat of the Caribbean to the classical stage for one unforgettable night as he teams up with the San Diego Symphony for a genre-blending performance at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – AUGUST 31: Shaggy performs on stage at PNE Amphitheatre on August 31, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

In a first-of-its-kind concert titled “Shaggy with the San Diego Symphony”, the multi-GRAMMY® award-winning artist will showcase the rich tapestry of Jamaican music—from mento, ska, and rocksteady to reggae and dancehall—all with the lush backing of a full symphony orchestra, under the baton of conductor Steven Reineke.

Set for one night only, the performance will also feature custom orchestral arrangements by acclaimed composer David Serkin Ludwig, creating a fresh sonic landscape for Shaggy’s chart-topping hits, including global anthems “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” and “Mr. Boombastic.”

With his signature charisma and dancehall roots, Shaggy will be joined on stage by his full band, blending streetwise energy with classical elegance in a celebration of Jamaica’s musical legacy and his own boundary-pushing career.

“This isn’t just a concert—it’s a cultural fusion,” said organizers. “Shaggy’s artistry paired with symphonic arrangements redefines how we experience Caribbean music.”

The event is supported by the San Diego Symphony, which has become known for its innovative programming and dynamic use of its waterfront venue, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, located at 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego, CA.

Tickets and Info:

🎟️ theshell.org/performances/shaggy-wsdso