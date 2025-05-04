News Americas, New York, NY, May 4, 2025: The Government of Montserrat has announced a major boost to its air travel connectivity with the signing of a new 12-month agreement with Windward Islands Airways (WINAIR) to operate scheduled twin-otter flights between Montserrat and St. Maarten, beginning Friday, May 9, 2025.

The new service will provide two weekly flights—on Fridays and Sundays—offering more reliable and accessible travel options to the Emerald Isle from the wider Caribbean and international gateways.

Flight Schedule:

Fridays: Depart St. Maarten at 11:00 a.m. | Arrive Montserrat at 12:00 noon

Return flight departs Montserrat at 12:25 p.m.

Sundays: Depart St. Maarten at 8:30 a.m. | Arrive Montserrat at 9:30 a.m.

Return flight departs Montserrat at 9:55 a.m.

Ticket sales opened on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and are available through the WINAIR website (winair.sx) and authorized travel agents. One-way fares are priced at USD $148.23 (EC $402.73) and round-trip tickets at USD $260.11 (EC $706.70), inclusive of taxes.

Premier Reuben T. Meade praised the development, calling it a vital step in Montserrat’s economic revitalization.

He emphasized the strategic importance of re-establishing the St. Maarten gateway, noting its role in enhancing access through WINAIR’s interline partnerships with major airlines across the US, UK, and the Caribbean.

In response to expected demand, the flight schedule may be expanded in consultation with the Montserrat government. Additionally, Antigua will be added as a supplementary stop during peak travel months in December and March, providing extra capacity for holiday and festival travelers.

This new air link is expected to significantly bolster tourism, enhance mobility for residents, and strengthen Montserrat’s position as an accessible and attractive destination in the Eastern Caribbean.