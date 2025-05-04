News Americas, New York, NY, May 3, 2025: Global Jamaican born dancehall superstar Sean Paul is turning up the heat this summer as he joins forces with hip-hop mogul Wiz Khalifa and rap heavyweight DaBaby for the high-energy ‘Good Vibes Only Tour’—a 15-city North American tour guaranteed to bring pure fire to amphitheaters across the continent.

The tour kicks off on July 6 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, NY, promising fans a summer soaked in rhythm, charisma, and world-class performances. It’s the ultimate mash-up of Caribbean flavor, West Coast cool, and Southern swagger, blending Sean Paul’s electrifying dancehall hits with Wiz Khalifa’s laid-back lyricism and DaBaby’s commanding stage presence.

“There’s no better feeling than connecting with fans live,” said Sean Paul. “Touring with Wiz and DaBaby brings such a wicked mix of sounds—hip-hop, dancehall, and raw energy. This tour is about unity, good vibes, and non-stop vibes all summer long. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this!”

Fresh off his 2025 UK arena run with Ashanti and a 2024 U.S. tour, Sean Paul is ready to blaze through hits like “Get Busy,” “Temperature,” “Gimme the Light,” and his latest remix with Tyla, “Push 2 Start.” With over 14 billion streams on Spotify and collaborations with global icons like Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Sia, and J Balvin, the Jamaican hitmaker is set to deliver an unforgettable show.

Fans can expect not just a concert but an explosive cultural celebration—a party on stage that crosses genres and generations. With DaBaby amping up the raw edge and Wiz Khalifa delivering his signature chill vibes, this tour is more than music—it’s a movement of good energy and unity.

Jul 6: Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater Jul 9: Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Jul 18: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage Jul 27: Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

🎟️ Tickets: Presales begin April 30 at 10am local time. General sales start May 2 via LiveNation.com. Citi cardholders get early access at citientertainment.com.