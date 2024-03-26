News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, March 26, 2024: Guyana President Irfaan Ali last evening welcomed former US President Bill Clinton, French Minister of the European Union and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné, and a delegation from the Dominican Republic to a dinner held at State House.

Former US President Bill Clinton, r, with Guyana President Irfaan Ali. (State House image)

The gathering, as highlighted by the Office of the President, focused on discussions aimed at advancing Guyana’s economic development and growth.

President Ali emphasized the timeliness of these visits, underscoring their significance in addressing key economic priorities. Notably, he acknowledged former President Clinton’s longstanding friendship with Guyana and his advocacy for biodiversity and forest conservation amidst the challenges posed by climate change.

Currently, Clinton is in Guyana as the special guest of the Dominican Republic’s Chamber of Commerce Caribbean Forum, which commenced today. President Ali commended this choice, highlighting its role in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering collaboration between the two countries and their private sectors.

The dinner was attended by a distinguished array of guests, including Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, various government ministers, private sector leaders, and esteemed diplomats such as US Ambassador Nicole Theriot, EU Ambassador Rene van Nes, and British High Commissioner Jane Miller.