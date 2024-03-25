News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. March 25, 2024: Former President of the United States , Bill Clinton will be in Guyana from today, March 25th, for a two-day visit to participate in a forum, focused on strengthening partnership and investment opportunities within the region.

Former President of the United States of America Bill Clinton is set for Guyana today. Photo by Tomas Tkacik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Clinton will be participating in the United Caribbean Forum, which is organised by the Dominican Republic Chamber of Commerce in Guyana.

Other participants include Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest Dr Peter Ramsaroop and key players in the private sector.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Guyana, Ernesto Torres-Pereyra said President Clinton has expressed keen interest in attaining first-hand knowledge of the development that is taking place in Guyana.

“You have the possibility here in Guyana of serving the entire world in terms of building a society with sound values, with solid institutions, promoting transparency and you have all the conditions now with this bounty that nature has offered you both with what you had now and with hydrocarbons to really show the world how an experiment can be successful,” Torres- Pereyra said.

He added, “that shows Guyana is the force of the international community for good reasons.”

Discussion’s at the forum will centre on the Caribbean working on development in key areas such as food security and energy.