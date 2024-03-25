News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 25, 2024: Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz secured third place in the Concacaf Nations League Sunday, defeating Panama 1-0 in the consolation play-offs, thanks to Dexter Lembikisa’s impressive first-half goal.

Dexter Lembikisa #2 of Jamaica moves the ball upfield against Andres Andrade #16 of Panama in the first half of the 3rd Place Match of the CONCACAF Nations League Finals at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

This victory at AT&T Stadium in Texas marks their highest finish in the tournament, bouncing back from a previous defeat against the USA.

Lembikisa, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Heart of Midlothian, delivered the decisive goal. Looking forward, the team prepares for Copa America, facing Mexico, Ecuador, and Venezuela in the opening round.