News Americas, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Jan. 14, 2025: Blue Diamond Resorts proudly unveils the $32 million dollar transformation of Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, and its neighboring Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only. This ambitious project, which began in April 2024, redefines the guest experience, blending comfort, sophistication, and modern elegance across both properties.

Long favored by travelers seeking a premier all-inclusive escape in the destination, Royalton Punta Cana now offers redesigned rooms and suites with enhanced comfort, style, and modern amenities for a rejuvenating stay. Guests can also enjoy beautifully upgraded common areas, including the lobby, Diamond Club™ lounge, and Convention Center.

Equally impressive, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana which reopened on November 19, 2024, with newly enhanced rooms and serene public spaces, crafted to provide an elevated and tranquil escape for adults seeking luxury in paradise. This adults-only property reflects the hotel management company’s dedication to meeting the needs of discerning travelers, combining privacy and luxury with a Caribbean ambiance.

Guests will also find a renewed culinary experience across the properties, with notable renovations across the food and beverage outlets. Among the highlights are the international buffet and à la carte options, including the Royalton signature Hunter Steakhouse, an Asian-inspired venue, and an Italian restaurant, each enhancing the all-inclusive dining journey with a fresh ambiance and global flavors for all visitors. Vacationers can also unwind at a variety of refreshed bars, offering handcrafted cocktails and premium spirits to complement the resorts’ elevated all-inclusive experience.

With these comprehensive renovations now complete, there has never been a better time to book a stay at Royalton Punta Cana or Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana. Guests can take advantage of exclusive offers to experience these refreshed luxury resorts at exceptional rates.

For bookings or additional information about Royalton Luxury Resorts and Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com .

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Grand Lido Negril, Memories Resorts & Spa, Starfish Resorts, and Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts.

