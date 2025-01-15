By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 15, 2025: What makes a sovereign state? At its core, sovereignty embraces independence and the power to govern oneself. State leaders want to have control over their borders, laws, economy, and the ability to make decisions without outside interference. But in today’s interconnected world, is any state truly independent? The lines between sovereignty and global interdependence are increasingly blurred, challenging traditional ideas of power.

Globalization has reshaped how states interact. Trade, technology, climate change, and international organizations have created a web of connections that no nation, big or small, can escape. Even the most powerful states must consider the opinions and actions of others. Meanwhile, smaller states often find themselves caught between these global forces, having to navigate a system that can feel stacked against them.

For small states, sovereignty should focus on expressing power through strategic influence. These nations must ask themselves: How do we assert our voice when others are louder and more powerful? The answer lies in rethinking state power. Traditional power—military strength and economic dominance—is no longer the sole measure of influence. Instead, soft power, such as diplomacy, innovation, and culture, plays a critical role.

Smart small states can punch above their weight by forming alliances, participating actively in international organizations, and positioning themselves as hubs of creativity and collaboration. They must also focus on resilience, ensuring that their economies and institutions are flexible enough to withstand external shocks. This means investing in education, technology, and policies that empower their people.

Normative factors – like international rules, cultural expectations, and global standards – shape how states operate. For small states, understanding and leveraging these norms is key. Adopting policies that align with global priorities, such as sustainability or human rights, can create opportunities to lead in niche areas. But this requires balance. Smart small states must protect their unique identities and interests while participating in a system that often reflects the priorities of larger powers.

As the global landscape shifts, small states have a chance to redefine sovereignty. Smart small states are more concerned with being culturally alert, technologically adaptable, and united. True power comes from recognizing the opportunities in interdependence and using them to carve out a meaningful place in the world. The question is not whether small states can thrive but whether they are ready to embrace the strategies that will make their voices heard and impact felt.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a globally respected strategist, leadership expert, and advocate for small-state empowerment in an interconnected world. Harvard Princeton and Columbia-trained with over 30 years of experience, he specializes in helping governments and organizations navigate the complexities of sovereignty, globalization, and resilience. A prolific writer and speaker, his work inspires leaders to rethink traditional power structures, build adaptive institutions, and embrace opportunities for equity and sustainability in a rapidly changing global landscape.