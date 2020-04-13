News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 13, 2020: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in one Latin American country surpassed 22,000 last night as the number of cases across the region past 60,000.
As of last night, Brazil had over 22,192 confirmed cases, adding 1,230 new cases Sunday alone. Of that number, just 173 have recovered as the death toll in the country reached 1,223.
Peru now has the second highest number of cases in the region with 7,519 as its death toll moved to 193.
Ecuador has the third largest number of cases in the region with 7,466 as the death toll reached 333.
The total cases across the region is now at 60,026 while the death toll is at 2,362.
Here’s where the other countries in Latin America stack up:
Chile – 7,213 cases and 80 deaths
Mexico – 4,219 cases and 273 deaths
Panama – 3,400 cases and 87 deaths
Colombia – 2,776 cases and 106 deaths
Argentina – 2,142 cases and 90 deaths
Costa Rica – 595 cases and 3 deaths
Uruguay – 512 cases and 7 deaths
Honduras – 393 cases and 25 deaths
Bolivia – 300 cases and 24 deaths
Venezuela – 181 cases and 9 deaths
Guatemala – 155 cases and 5 deaths
Paraguay – 134 cases and 6 deaths
El Salvador – 125 cases and 6 deaths
Nicaragua – 9 cases and 1 death.