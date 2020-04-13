News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 13, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to climb across the entire Caribbean region with the number of confirmed cases as of last night at 5,788.
A News Americas analysis also showed the number of deaths across the region is at 314.
The Dominican Republic continues to be the epicenter of the virus for the Caribbean, with its confirmed cases jumping to 2,967 as 208 new cases were reported yesterday alone. The death toll in the island also jumped to 173.
Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:
Cuba – 669 cases plus 18 deaths.
Martinique – 155 cases and 6 deaths
Guadeloupe – 143 cases and 8 deaths
Puerto Rico – 897 plus 44 deaths
Trinidad and Tobago – 113 plus 8 deaths
Aruba – 92
French Guiana – 86
Barbados – 71 plus 4 deaths
Jamaica – 69 and plus 4 deaths.
Bermuda – 57 plus 4 deaths
US Virgin Islands – 51 plus 1 death
Cayman Islands – 53 plus one death
Sint Maarten – 50 Plus 9 deaths
Bahamas – 46 plus 8 deaths
Guyana – 45 plus 6 deaths
Haiti – 33 plus 3 deaths
St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths
Antigua & Barbuda – 21 plus 2 deaths
Dominica – 16
St. Lucia – 15
Belize – 14 plus 2 deaths
Curacao – 14 plus one death
Grenada – 14
St. Kitts & Nevis – 12
St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 12
Montserrat – 9
Turks & Caicos – 9 plus 1 death
Suriname – 10 plus one death
St. Barth – 6
British Virgin Islands – 3
Anguilla – 3
Sint Eustatius – 3