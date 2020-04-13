News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 13, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to climb across the entire Caribbean region with the number of confirmed cases as of last night at 5,788.

A News Americas analysis also showed the number of deaths across the region is at 314.

The Dominican Republic continues to be the epicenter of the virus for the Caribbean, with its confirmed cases jumping to 2,967 as 208 new cases were reported yesterday alone. The death toll in the island also jumped to 173.

Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:

Cuba – 669 cases plus 18 deaths.

Martinique – 155 cases and 6 deaths

Guadeloupe – 143 cases and 8 deaths

Puerto Rico – 897 plus 44 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 113 plus 8 deaths

Aruba – 92

French Guiana – 86

Barbados – 71 plus 4 deaths

Jamaica – 69 and plus 4 deaths.

Bermuda – 57 plus 4 deaths

US Virgin Islands – 51 plus 1 death

Cayman Islands – 53 plus one death

Sint Maarten – 50 Plus 9 deaths

Bahamas – 46 plus 8 deaths

Guyana – 45 plus 6 deaths

Haiti – 33 plus 3 deaths

St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths

Antigua & Barbuda – 21 plus 2 deaths

Dominica – 16

St. Lucia – 15

Belize – 14 plus 2 deaths

Curacao – 14 plus one death

Grenada – 14

St. Kitts & Nevis – 12

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 12

Montserrat – 9

Turks & Caicos – 9 plus 1 death

Suriname – 10 plus one death

St. Barth – 6

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustatius – 3