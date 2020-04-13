By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 14, 2020: Cuban-born, Miami-based singer, Gloria Estefan was among a slew of Jamaican artists who donated their time and talent Easter Sunday to help raise money to aid the country’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Estefan, playing a guitar, performed from her home in Miami while urging all to support and donate to the 6-hour ‘Jamaica, Together We Stand’ telethon that was streamed live around the world on the VP Records’ YouTube channel.

The goal is to raise $US10.5 million to help purchase crucial equipment such as gloves and masks for frontline healthcare workers in Jamaica. The money raised will go into a dedicated fund.

Jamaica as of Sunday had 63 cases of the virus and four deaths.

Among those performing virtually were Ziggy, Skip, Kymani, Stephen and Julian Marley, Shaggy, Maxi Priest, Spice, Capleton, Marcia Griffiths, Third world’s Cat Coore, Richie Spice, Richie Stpehens, Fanton Mojah, Christopher Martin, Ding Dong, Sista Pat, Omi, Gee Whiz, and more.

Shaggy Performs at the Jamaica 2020 COVID-19 telethon.

Also delivering messages of support were Sting, Estelle, Kymani Marley, DJ Khaled, actress Shauna Chin and Haitian born singer Wyclef Jean, who disclosed some of his own family members have taken ill from the coronavirus.

Among the hosts for the event were comedians Oliver Samuels and Fancy Cat.

Dancehall Star Spice appeared on the telethon as well.

It was unclear the total donations at the end of the telethon but among the top donors were US-Diaspora organization, NAJASO, which donated US$10,000; J$500,000 or US$3,692 donated by Usain Bolt and Chris Gayle, respectively, J$500,000 or US$3,692 donated by music executive Robert Livingston and J$100,000 or US$738.41.

Fans of Jamaica and Jamaicans can still donate over the next month by logging on to jatogetherwestand.com.

Catch all the performances and messages here.