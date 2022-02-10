A Look At Antibiotic Usage In Latin America

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022: With the tropical climate most Latin American countries have, it may seem like a trip to paradise for some. There may, however, be some bacteria and viruses because of the warmer climate that could cause serious illnesses, including dengue, yellow fever, and Lassa fever.

Because of this increased risk for tropical diseases, Latin American countries have a high prevalence of antibiotic use. To have a clear picture of the extent of antibiotic use in Latin America, continue reading.

High Incidence Of Infections

In a lot of rural areas in the southern part of America, many people live simply in small villages. Since villagers live far away from main medical centers, their health conditions might become more severe. And with lack of access to healthcare, they would often try to find a solution themselves before seeking proper medical attention.

When rural patients arrive at medical facilities, their condition may already be serious, which prompts doctors to use antibiotics. Another reason for the dependence on antibiotics is that there could be infections not commonly found around the more advanced parts of rural areas. Moreover, doctors might be unsure if the presenting symptoms have only one underlying cause, so they would more likely resort to antibiotics.

Self-Medication

People who are not trained to use certain medications may end up fatally combining drugs or taking the incorrect dosage. For example, they are not always aware of the risk of moxifloxacin.

With antibiotics being freely available both with prescriptions and illegal means, it could be easy to misuse medications. Some people would even share antibiotics with family or friends, which only makes it more dangerous to their health.

Others assume that antibiotics can be used to treat anything. However, taking antibiotics for treatment may be less effective if they were not prescribed by a doctor. After all, not all medical conditions require antibiotics, which fight infections caused by bacteria. For instance, antibiotics do not work on sore throat because this medical condition is a result of viruses, not bacteria.

Furthermore, antibiotics could have side effects on the body systems, including an upset stomach. They could even kill healthy bacteria that people need to have in their bodies, such as lactobacillus in the vagina. When this helpful bacteria is removed, the person may experience a yeast infection. Another health issue that might arise because of antibiotics is Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare skin and mucous membranes disorder. Some of its symptoms are sore throat or fever, rashes, hives, and a swollen face or tongue.

Frequent Prescriptions Of Antibiotics

Antibiotics are readily available to medical personnel and are some of the most prescribed medications worldwide.

Doctors would often prescribe antibiotics as a precautionary measure, even though no bacterial infection is present. The reason is that they view antibiotics as a preventative measure against viral infections. Sometimes, secondary infections appear due to an already weakened immune system. Thus, doctors would give patients antibiotics to prevent the problem from worsening.

Inappropriate Use Of Antibiotics

With many areas, especially the rural ones, being impoverished, many syndicates in Latin America deal with the illegal sale and distribution of various medications. This is why antibiotics can be obtained illegally without a prescription, making it more prone to inappropriate use.

According to a scheduling system, all medications are controlled, and antibiotics can’t be given without a prescription. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies in Latin America provide local pharmacies with medications. The transport and handover of the medicines are supposed to be strictly controlled. Unfortunately, this does not always happen.

Latin American countries have always been portrayed in the media as having a prevalence of violent crimes and other illegal activities. These illicit activities may include the smuggling of drugs and medications like antibiotics.

Lack Of Control Policies

Regulatory bodies constantly discuss new or improved ways of controlling medication and other regulated substances.

In Latin American countries, it seems as if there may be a discrepancy between their regulatory agencies, which is causing some confusion regarding the use of certain medications, especially generic versions.

Generic medications should be accessible, but they are not currently well-regulated. As a result, citizens of Latin American countries are skeptical about using generic forms of the drug, and doctors are reluctant to prescribe them.

Regulatory agencies should work together and agree on effective measures for regulating various products. Collaboration will pave the way for increased communication regarding the quality of the medicines and their safe distribution.

Latin American countries have a long way to go before medications could safely be regulated for use and distribution. Educating patients on the dangers of inappropriate use of antibiotics will help in the long term. Antibiotics could be a life-saving drug with fatal consequences if they are misused, so it is important to be well-informed.