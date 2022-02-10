Ocean Coral And Turquesa: The Magic Of The Riviera Maya

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022: When looking for a dream holiday destination in 2022, there’s nowhere better to add to your list than the Riviera Maya. A stretch of the Caribbean coastline on Mexico’s northeastern Peninsula, it is a breathtakingly beautiful hotspot with soft sandy beaches and crystal clear waters. Riviera Maya is filled with small towns that you can explore and there are so many things for you to see and do during your trip. Here we put together what you should do when you are there and just why the Riviera Maya is such a magical spot for your next break away.

There are so many things to do

When in the Riviera Maya you are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing things to do. Be sure to take some time to explore the many stunning beaches with their white sands and clear waters filled with marine life. You could head on a boat trip where you can dive and see a whole host of tropical fish as well as enjoy the views from the water. If you are looking to get your culture fix, it’s worth heading to the Tulum archaeological site or the Coba Mayan ruins where you can see some of the most famous sites of the destination. The Aktun Chen. Ecopark Kantun Chi or Cenote Chaak Tun are all incredible caves that are well worth an explore.

The beautiful hotels

Being such a beautiful destination, it’s only natural they have a host of hotels to match. Head to the Hotel Ocean Coral & Turquesa for example, where you will be located right on the seafront and can enjoy ten themed restaurants, a range of different style rooms, a spa and a range of entertainment and water sports. There is much to do in this stunning hotel you won’t need to leave, but you are also in a perfect location where it’s easy to see the sights of the country should you wish.

You can make it just what you want it to be

No matter what sort of break away you are looking for, Riviera Maya will suit. Whether you are looking for a relaxing beach break where you can spend your days relaxing under the sun, reading a book and taking a dip in the sea to cool off, or if you want to go hiking, exploring caves and discovering culture, you can do both. You can head on boat trips, dive underwater to see the array of wildlife, take photos and partake in watersports. Whether you’re a thrillseeker, sun worshipper or someone that wants to do a bit of both, this destination makes it easier than ever.

These are just a few reasons why you should visit the Riviera Maya. When it comes to choosing your next holiday destination, it has something for everyone and is sure to tick all boxes. You will come away feeling relaxed, refreshed and wondering just when you can book another trip to head back again! Have you been to the Riviera Maya? Let us know how your trip went!