RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Tues. May 5, 2020 (Reuters) – One Latin America country registered over 4,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day Monday.

There were 4,075 new cases of the virus in Brazil yesterday and 263 deaths over a 24 hour-period, the health ministry said on Monday.

The nation has now registered 105,222 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,288 deaths. New cases increased roughly 4% from the previous day, and deaths rose roughly 3.7%.

CHILE

The news came as Chile’s health ministry said on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had exceeded 20,000.

The world’s top copper producer has 20,643 confirmed cases, 980 more than the previous day, and 10 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 270, said Paula Daza, the health ministry sub-secretary.

Chile, one of South America’s most developed countries, has won praise for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, conducting more than 200,000 tests, shutting down schools and businesses soon after the first case was confirmed at the start of March and operating rolling quarantines.