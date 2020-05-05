News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 5, 2020: Per capita deaths from COVID-19 in Britain for black Caribbean people was three times that for British citizens who are white, a new study claims.

The UK’s Institute for Fiscal Studies said found that per capita deaths among black groups was double that of the population overall, especially in Caribbean immigrant populations living in London and Birmingham.

This was blamed on many older black Caribbeans over 60, who have underlying health conditions – which are likely to increase their mortality risk from COVID-19.

The IFC also found that Black African and black Caribbean men are both 50% more likely than white British men to be in shut-down sectors. And they are more likely to be impacted since black Caribbeans have the most limited savings to provide a financial buffer if laid off. Only around 30% live in households with enough to cover one month of income. In contrast, nearly 60% of the rest of the population have enough savings to cover one month’s income.

This was attributed to the fact that the share of black Caribbeans who single parents with dependent children are is particularly high, and is especially vulnerable to any loss of income, due to absence of a within-household buffer. In the context of disruption to schools and childcare facilities, even without loss of work, lone-parent families may struggle to balance work and care.

The report comes as data in the US has also shown blacks, including Caribbean immigrants, are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care here as well.

You May Like: The Caribbean Immigrant Victims Of COVID-19

You May Also Like: NYC Map Shows Caribbean American Zip Codes Among Hardest Hit By Coronavirus