The Clooney Foundation for Justice has taken legal action by filing a lawsuit in Argentina, accusing Venezuelan security forces of committing crimes against humanity. The suit alleges that Venezuelan authorities have utilized repressive methods, including torture and extrajudicial executions, against political opponents.

The Clooney Foundation, founded by actor George Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, filed the lawsuit on behalf of two families whose relatives were allegedly targeted by Venezuelan authorities. The foundation aims to bring justice and accountability to the victims of these alleged human rights abuses.

Amnesty International, a renowned human rights organization, has expressed support for the legal action, highlighting the importance of the victims’ pursuit of truth, justice, and reparation. The organization’s Americas director, Erika Guevara-Rosas, emphasized the need for these efforts not to go unheard.

Migrants holding a Venezuelan flag wait to be processed by the Border Patrol of El Paso Sector, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 11, 2023. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Human rights groups have urged Argentinian courts to apply the principle of “universal jurisdiction” in prosecuting the case. Universal jurisdiction allows for the investigation and prosecution of certain crimes, such as torture, regardless of where they were committed. This principle has been used by Argentinian courts in the past to investigate alleged crimes against humanity in other countries.

The International Criminal Court is already conducting an investigation into human rights abuses in Venezuela, and a United Nations mission in 2019 concluded that the government of President Nicolas Maduro had committed crimes against humanity.

Venezuela’s government, under President Maduro, has consistently denied allegations of human rights abuses. However, the recent lawsuit adds to the growing scrutiny of Venezuela’s human rights record.

While some neighboring countries, including Colombia and Brazil, have restored diplomatic relations with Maduro’s administration, concerns over human rights have sparked tensions among regional leaders. Chilean President Gabriel Boric, for instance, rejected claims that framing Venezuela as “anti-democratic” was a mere political narrative, emphasizing the seriousness of human rights issues.

The lawsuit filed by the Clooney Foundation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, benefits from the country’s history of investigating alleged crimes against humanity under the principle of universal jurisdiction. Amnesty International notes that Argentina is among the few nations that have applied this principle, with several other states conducting investigations or trials based on universal jurisdiction.

Ignacio Jovtis, a lawyer representing the Clooney Foundation, expressed confidence in the case, citing Argentina’s strong track record in applying universal jurisdiction. The lawsuit represents an important step towards seeking justice and accountability for the victims of alleged human rights abuses in Venezuela.