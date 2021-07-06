News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. July 6, 2021: It’s been an exhilarating Copa America thus far as 24 played matches now leave us at the semi-final stages of the competition.

Just four teams remain in the final four – Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Colombia – and all will be fighting this week, beginning tonight, July 6th, for a place in the final, which will be hosted at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

As the host nation, it’s no surprise to see that Brazil are current favourites to win the tournament at 4/5. It’s been a strong team effort from Tite’s team thus far, who have scored 12 goals from 11 different goal scorers. The influential Neymar is the only player in their squad to have netted more than once and has two goals to his name.

Brazil’s place as favourites will also be aided somewhat by what’s perceived to be a favourable semi-final tie against Peru. The two sides have already faced each other at this tournament, playing in the group stage where Brazil ran out rampant 4-0 winners. Goals came courtesy of Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison.

That was Peru’s first outing at the tournament and despite the nightmare start they have recovered well. They then went on to win two and draw one of their remaining three group games before then beating Paraguay in the quarter-finals. A six-goal thriller ended 3-3 before Peru held their nerve to progress on penalties.

The second favourites are Argentina, who have been led by the outstanding Lionel Messi, who is the tournament’s leading scorer with four goals. He also has four assists to his name and it’s thought Argentina will go as far as Messi can carry them.

They have also been solid defensively, having conceded just two goals in their opening five games of the competition and have the competition’s form player in their ranks.

Standing in the way of the final of the 7/4 second favourites is Colombia. Colombia progressed through the group stages despite losing two of their four matches and needed penalties to get past Uruguay in the previous round.

Reinaldo Rueda’s team have struggled in front of goal so far, scoring just three goals in their five matches so far and aren’t fancied by many against the joint-best defence in the competition.

Many are now getting their hopes up for a dream final between Brazil and Argentina, should both teams come through their upcoming tests. Home advantage being on their side could be an advantage to Brazil, but the form of Messi leaves them with a huge opportunity of progressing.

Full Copa America Winner Odds

Brazil – 4/5

Argentina – 7/4

Colombia – 8/1

Peru – 20/1