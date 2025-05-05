News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 5, 2025: It’s no surprise that, according to Grand View Research, the Latin American sports betting market has already hit $91.4 billion and could expand to $182.1 billion within the next few years. With more sportsbooks joining, the industry has never been as competitive as it is today.

Actually, experts suggest that you may need at least 5–25 more resources to attract new customers than to retain existing ones. So, as a brand that wants to stand out, finding answers to what you must do to stand out can be very handy. Thankfully, this article is exactly about that.

Align with increased mobile use

We are in a time when people use their mobile devices to do almost everything, including betting. This is why platforms like Betway Tanzania are coming up with designs that work well even on these small devices. After all, you don’t want punters to have a tough time accessing their favorite markets just because they switched to a smaller screen size.

Such experiences can have devastating effects. For instance, they can discourage up to 57% of customers from recommending your platform to their friends. However, on the positive side, responsive designs can actually help improve a platform’s competitiveness. Given that up to 74% of customers will likely return to websites that work well on mobile devices, adopting responsive designs can be a lucrative way of appealing to smartphone users.

As if that’s not enough, studies show that responsive designs can have up to 11% more conversions than non-responsive ones. This can be helpful for platforms like Betway Tanzania because acquiring new customers in the sports betting industry is already costly.

Plus, a good number of Latin Americans already own smartphones. Statista suggests that the number of smartphone subscriptions has already exceeded 600 million and is on its way to reach 700 million by 2029. This is definitely a population that you don’t want to miss out on. And what better way to do that than to ensure responsiveness in your website designs?

Emphasize online security

Seeing platforms like Betway Tanzania prioritize online security shouldn’t be surprising at all. At a time when cyberattacks are increasing, you don’t want to ignore this aspect even for a second. In fact, according to Exploding Topics, more than 940,000 security incidents are reported daily.

This is part of why internet users, including bettors, have become more conscious of their online safety. In fact, according to approximations, more than 85% want to increase efforts towards protecting their online privacy. Unfortunately, brands that ignore this aspect always stand a great chance of losing many potential visitors.

And you can actually agree that the need for proper security measures is also apparent in Latin America. According to World Bank Blogs, this and the Caribbean regions ranked as the fastest growing areas for disclosed incidents worldwide, accounting for 25% CAGR within the last ten years. The report also suggests that they are the least protected, having an average cybersecurity score of 10.2 out of 20.

These are not figures to ignore for sportsbooks targeting the region, explaining why features like 2FA and SSL encryption are common on platforms like Betway Tanzania. 2FA adds an extra authentication layer, while SSL encryption protects online communications from interruption by unauthorized individuals. Surprisingly, by simply adding an extra authentication layer, 2FA can protect you from over 99.9% of targeted attacks.

You don’t want to imagine the pain of not adding such infrastructures that give a positive impression of your brand. For instance, you may injure your reputation and cause security-conscious bettors to turn away from your brand. Also, recovering from security issues can cost huge amounts of money – up to $4.88 million according to IBM.

Don’t ignore customer experience

Even in the Latin American betting scene, punters want great experiences. It’s not just about placing wagers on expected outcomes on sites like Betway Tanzania; the experience should also be seamless. Looking at the statistics, eduMe suggests that more than seven in ten consumers will likely shop based on experience alone, so you want to offer as engaging experiences as possible.

A good place to get started would be ensuring quick customer support. There are times when punters may have challenges accessing different services and may want to contact you for support. Providing instant and satisfactory feedback can help keep them more connected on your platform.

Besides that, you want to ensure your offerings are as diverse as possible. For instance, you may want to add other products like live streaming and casino games. This approach can improve punters’ experiences, especially those who love casino gaming, as they can find everything under one roof.

Another way to improve the experience is to diversify payment methods. Surprisingly, PYMNTS.com suggests that about 15% of customers use over three payments, which can benefit brands with multiple methods. You may also want to incorporate more familiar payment methods in Latin America, like debit and credit cards.

Our final word

As you can see, the Latin American sports betting market has actually become super competitive. Acquiring new customers today has become more challenging than a few years ago. But that does not leave us without hope.

Platforms like Betway Tanzania already use responsive designs to appeal to mobile phone users. Plus, online security has been increasingly emphasized, with more platforms turning to infrastructures like 2FA and SSL encryption to reach more security-conscious punters. And since modern punters have become exceedingly discerning, paying attention to their experience can also help attract as many as possible.