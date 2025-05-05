News Americas, New York, NY, May 5, 2025: Sprint legend Usain Bolt delivered a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Wellesley Bolt, during an emotional funeral service on Sunday, May 4, at the Falmouth Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, drawing mourners from across the island’s political, sports, and entertainment spheres.

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt delivered a moving eulogy at his father Wellesley Bolt’s funeral, honoring the man who helped shape his values and success.

Wellesley Bolt, a respected businessman from Sherwood Content and former employee of the Jamaica Coffee Board, passed away on March 31 after a prolonged illness.

The church was filled beyond capacity, with standing room only as family, friends, and supporters gathered to celebrate his life. Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Horace Chang, Minister of Sport Olivia Grange, former Prime Minister Bruce Golding, and former Minister of Sport Natalie Neita. Also present were Bolt’s longtime coach Glen Mills, agent Ricky Simms, manager Nugent Walker, physical therapist Everald Edwards, Olympic champion Nesta Carter, and cricket star Chris Gayle.

In a moving eulogy, Bolt remembered his father as a man of generosity, discipline, and unwavering dedication—qualities he said were central to his own development and success.

“All he did was give—no matter what,” Bolt shared. “Anyone from Sherwood Content can tell you, even if he didn’t have it, he would give.”

He recalled watching his father manage the family shop with integrity and respect, instilling in him the values of hard work and leadership.

“No matter how old you were, if you came in and misbehaved, he’d tell you to leave,” Bolt said. “That’s how my dad was, and that’s how I’m trying to raise my kids—to respect, to understand, and to listen.”

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist credited his father’s work ethic as a key influence on his athletic journey.

“Throughout my life, I’ve worked hard and dedicated myself—especially to track and field—to be the best I possibly can,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest lessons I learned from my dad.”

Bolt described Wellesley as a quiet yet consistent provider whose actions spoke louder than words.

“He never had to tell me anything,” he said. “I just watched him work hard and provide for us. I didn’t see him much when he worked with the Coffee Board—he’d be up early and home late—but I understood. My mom would say, ‘Your father is working hard to make sure you get everything you need. Not what you want—what you need.’ That’s something I always respected.”

As a father himself, Bolt said he now strives to mirror those same values.

“Having my own kids now, I definitely want to live up to his character and be the best I possibly can be to them, just like he was to me,” he added.

In a touching moment, Bolt turned to his mother, Jennifer Bolt, who sat in the front pew, and offered his continued support.

“Mom, just know that I’m here for you—fully,” he said. “I’m not your husband, but I’m your child. You’re going to see more of me now than ever.”

The service, rich with hymns and heartfelt tributes, honored not just the father of a global icon, but a man whose values helped shape a champion’s foundation.

