News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 5, 2025: As the Trump administration intensifies efforts to pressure undocumented immigrants to self-deport, immigrant advocacy group Make the Road New York is speaking out against what it calls a “cruel and deceitful” tactic that puts millions of families at risk.

Thousands of people gather in Union Park, Chicago, to participate in a rally and march commemorating workers’ rights on May 1, 2025. Organized by union leaders, the event addresses key issues such as immigration, education, and healthcare. The march is part of a larger national movement, with hundreds of similar events taking place across the United States. The collective goal is to unite individuals and communities impacted by the policies of the Trump Administration. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Natalia Aristizabal, Deputy Director of Make the Road New York, which represents more than 28,000 members, issued a sharp rebuke of the administration’s push, accusing the Department of Homeland Security, (DHS) of misleading the public about the consequences of voluntary departure. “The Trump administration’s attempt to pressure people to leave their homes, families, and communities by self-deporting is cruel and deeply misleading and deceitful,” Aristizabal said.

“While DHS claims self-deportation may help people return to the United States lawfully, the truth is that it has taken no steps to ensure people who leave do not get in absentia removal orders,” she added, further warning that leaving the country voluntarily could trigger harsh immigration penalties, including re-entry bans, and noted that the administration has a history of blocking legal pathways for immigrants.

“This is just one more act in their cynical strategy to try to conduct the largest mass deportations in U.S. history,” Aristizabal added.

The organization emphasized that undocumented immigrants are long-standing contributors to American society – raising families, working essential jobs, and participating in community life. Many have lived in the U.S. for decades and consider the country their home.

Make the Road New York urged anyone considering voluntary departure to consult a qualified immigration attorney before making any decisions, citing the potential for permanent legal consequences.

“Immigrants are an integral part of our communities and our workforce,” Aristizabal said. “Anyone considering leaving the United States with the hope of returning should consult with a trusted immigration attorney and receive legal advice on how it will affect their status and options.”

The organization remains committed to defending immigrant rights and continues to provide support and legal resources to communities across New York.