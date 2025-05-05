News Americas, New York, NY, May 5, 2025:Trinidad and Tobago’s newly re-elected Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has unveiled a bold and reform-driven Cabinet, signaling a clear shift in national priorities with a strong emphasis on security, justice, energy strategy, and legislative reform.

Trinidad and Tobago’s elected Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar (C) poses for a picture next to Attorney General John Jeremie (L) after her swearing-in ceremony in Port Spain on May 1, 2025. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the head of Trinidad and Tobago’s centrist United National Congress party, vowed Thursday to create wealth that would benefit “seven generations” to come, as she was sworn in as prime minister. (Photo by Prior Beharry / AFP) (Photo by PRIOR BEHARRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Following her coalition’s commanding victory in the April 28th general elections, Persad-Bissessar named a 24-member Cabinet during a swearing-in ceremony before President Christine Kangaloo, placing several key ministries under fresh leadership and introducing entirely new portfolios aimed at tackling crime, economic recovery, and regional energy diplomacy.

Security and Justice Get Top Billing

In a major restructuring, the Prime Minister dismantled the traditional Ministry of National Security model and introduced specialized ministries. Wayne Sturge has been appointed as Minister of Defense, Roger Alexander—a former senior police officer—is now Minister of Homeland Security, and Devesh Maharaj will serve as Minister of Justice.

“These changes reflect our seriousness in addressing security holistically and with precision,” Persad-Bissessar said. “My Attorney General will work swiftly to introduce ‘stand your ground’ laws, home invasion penalties, and expand access to legal firearm ownership for law-abiding citizens.”

Energy Diplomacy Beyond Dragon Field

Former Energy Minister Dr. Roodal Moonilal returns as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, with a fresh directive: shift Trinidad and Tobago’s energy focus away from the uncertain Dragon Field project with Venezuela and toward strategic partnerships with Guyana, Suriname, and potentially Grenada.

“My Minister of Energy has been mandated to explore offers from Guyana, and even investigate offshore energy prospects in Grenada, which may hold greater potential than the Dragon Field,” Persad-Bissessar told attendees, drawing applause.

Revenue, Finance, and Economic Recovery

Davendranath Tancoo takes over the critical Ministry of Finance, tasked with assessing the country’s fiscal status and collaborating with planning and trade ministries to reinvigorate national revenue. Persad-Bissessar also pledged to revoke the Revenue Authority Act, signaling the end of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA), which her party has long opposed.

A Cabinet with a Vision for National Unity

The new Cabinet also includes expanded ministries such as the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, led by Dominic Smith, and a renewed focus on Tobago and rural development.

“This is a Cabinet of action and accountability,” Persad-Bissessar declared. “Every minister has a mandate, and we intend to deliver—not just to those who voted for us, but to every citizen.”

Full List of Cabinet Members:

Kamla Persad-Bissessar – Prime Minister

John Jeremie – Attorney General

Ravi Rattiram – Minister of Agriculture, Land & Fisheries

Devesh Maharaj – Minister of Justice

Michelle Benjamin – Minister of Culture & Community Development

Wayne Sturge – Minister of Defense

Dr. Michael Dowlath – Minister of Education

Dr. Roodal Moonilal – Minister of Energy and Energy Industries

Davendranath Tancoo – Minister of Finance

Sean Sobers – Minister of Caricom & Foreign Affairs

Lackram Bodoe – Minister of Health

Rishard Seecharam – Minister in the Ministry of Health

Roger Alexander – Minister of Homeland Security

Dr. David Lee – Minister of Housing

Leroy Baptiste – Minister of Labour

Saddam Hosein – Minister of Legal Affairs

Barry Padarath – Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister & Public Utilities

Vandana Mohit – Minister of Social Development & Family Services

Kennedy Swaratsingh – Minister of Planning & Economic Affairs

Dominic Smith – Minister of Public Administration & Artificial Intelligence

Khadijah Ameen – Minister of Rural Development & Local Government

Phillip Watts – Minister of Sport & Youth Affairs

Prakash Persad – Minister of Tertiary Education

Eli Zakour – Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation

Jerlean John – Minister of Works & Infrastructure

Colin Gosine – Minister of Trade and Investment

Persad-Bissessar affirmed her administration’s commitment to transparency and delivery, saying, “I look forward to working with all of you. The time for bold action is now.”