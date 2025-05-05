News Americas, New York, NY, May 5, 2025: Jamaica’s largest solar energy plant has just been snapped up – marking a bold new move in the Caribbean’s clean energy revolution.

InterEnergy Group, a top player in Latin America and the Caribbean’s clean energy sector, has officially acquired the Paradise Park solar plant from Eight Rivers Energy Company (EREC), boosting Jamaica’s renewable future and reinforcing its position as a regional energy trailblazer.

Located in Westmoreland, the 51 MWp facility is Jamaica’s largest photovoltaic (PV) plant, operational since 2019. It generates over 80 GWh of clean electricity annually and offsets more than 13,500 tons of CO₂ – equivalent to powering 20,000 Jamaican homes every year.

“This acquisition aligns with our vision for a more sustainable energy future,” said Rolando González Bunster, InterEnergy’s CEO and Chairman. “Jamaica stands out as a remarkable example of the transformative power of clean energy.”

What This Means for Jamaica and the Region

With this deal, InterEnergy’s total renewable capacity in Jamaica now exceeds 85 MW, and it’s not stopping there. The company has plans to add 110 MW of new renewable projects across the Caribbean and Central America—making it one of the largest regional drivers of clean power.

InterEnergy, already the largest independent power producer in Jamaica, says this move strengthens both energy reliability and sustainability.

“Our 250 MW thermal capacity is the backbone of national stability,” said Dr. Wayne McKenzie, InterEnergy’s Country Manager for Jamaica. “With the addition of Paradise Park, we’re not just expanding – we’re ensuring a secure and resilient energy future for Jamaica.”

A Clean Energy Powerhouse in the Making

With more than three decades of experience, InterEnergy operates across the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, and more. The company now boasts over 80% of its 2.5 GW portfolio in renewable and low-emission energy, including natural gas, solar, and wind.

The Paradise Park acquisition is not just another business deal – it’s a powerful signal that the Caribbean is leaning all-in on clean energy innovation.