News Americas, New York, NY, May 5, 2025: Afro-futurist artist and director Gianni Lee brings a bold reimagining of the biblical Fall of Jericho to life in the visually striking animated video for Soul-Rebel Marley’s debut single, “Loving Jah,” premiering today on the artist’s official YouTube channel.

Set in the year 3285, the futuristic interpretation follows a disciplined young warrior on a divine mission, guided by ancestral spirits and shielded by the Almighty Jah in an epic showdown of good versus evil.

To celebrate the release, Tuff Gong International has launched a new merchandise line inspired by Soul-Rebel Marley and the empowering spiritual themes of “Loving Jah.” The collection features unisex organic apparel available in multiple colors and designs, merging streetwear with soul.

Drawing inspiration from his legendary grandfather Bob Marley, Soul-Rebel blazes his own trail with a message rooted in faith, resilience, and ancestral pride. The track “Loving Jah” is now streaming on all major digital platforms through a joint release from the artist’s Tek Time Productions and the iconic Tuff Gong International label.

With this powerful debut, Soul-Rebel Marley bridges legacy and innovation, ushering in a new chapter of conscious music infused with futuristic artistry and deep spiritual roots.