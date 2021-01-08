News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 8, 2021: Officials in Venezuela on Thursday issued a statement expressing concern over violence and instability in the US amid Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

The message’s language ironically mirrored US official statements condemning authoritarianism in the South American country and came a day after the President Nicholas retook official control of the government following an election last month.

“Venezuela condemns the political polarization and the spiral of violence that only reflects the deep crisis that the political and social system of the United States is currently going through,” the message said.

And it added: “With this unfortunate episode, the United States is suffering the same thing that it has generated in other countries with its policies of aggression. Venezuela hopes that soon the violence will cease and the American people can finally open a new path towards stability and social justice.”

Maduro has accused the US of playing a part in a 2019 coup attempt by opposition government leader Juan Guaido.