By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 12, 2025: If you think stupidity is a lack of intelligence, think again. It is a willful disregard for wisdom, leading to harmful choices despite better knowledge. Psychologist Carlo M. Cipolla identified stupidity as actions that damage both the individual and those around them. It takes many forms, including arrogance (believing one knows everything), laziness (failing to act when necessary), ignorance (rejecting knowledge and expertise), and self-destruction (engaging in behavior that undermines one’s own success). Recognizing these patterns is crucial because stupidity, especially in leadership, has severe consequences for societies.

Some leaders uplift, while others unravel progress with reckless choices. Across the Caribbean and beyond, nations suffer under leaders who rule with arrogance, laziness, ignorance, and self-destruction—turning promise into poverty, opportunity into disaster.

Arrogant leaders believe they alone have all the answers, dismissing expert advice and crushing dissent. In the Caribbean, some governments have ignored economic warnings, driving their countries into unsustainable debt while silencing critics who offer solutions. Jamaica’s financial collapse in the 1990s, caused by reckless fiscal policies and unchecked government spending, is a stark example. Those in power refused to adjust course, causing thousands to lose their savings, businesses to crumble, and entire communities to suffer lasting hardship.

Laziness in leadership is equally destructive. Some politicians win elections, bask in the spotlight, and do nothing of substance. Instead of strengthening public institutions, they recycle empty rhetoric while roads decay, schools decline, and hospitals lack essential supplies. In Haiti, years of political inertia have left the country vulnerable to gang violence, economic ruin, and humanitarian crises, all because leaders have failed to govern with urgency and competence.

Ignorance, especially willful ignorance, fuels poor decision-making. Leaders who reject knowledge and expertise often lead their nations into crises they could have avoided. The mishandling of natural disasters across the Caribbean is a glaring example. Some leaders have ignored climate scientists and failed to prepare for hurricanes, leaving their countries devastated and dependent on foreign aid. In Dominica, the destruction from Hurricane Maria in 2017 exposed years of ignored infrastructure planning, turning what could have been a recoverable disaster into long-term economic hardship.

Self-destructive leaders implode under the weight of their own bad choices. Some engage in corruption, scandal, or political infighting, destroying their credibility and leaving their nations in turmoil. Guyana’s oil boom, for example, should have transformed the country, but political infighting and mismanagement have kept much of the population in poverty while resources are squandered. Leaders who fail to discipline themselves sabotage not only their own legacies but the futures of millions who depend on them.

Strong leadership requires humility, discipline, and a commitment to learning. The antidote to foolish governance is accountability, ethical decision-making, and the courage to listen to those who challenge bad policies. The Caribbean must move beyond leadership that weakens nations and embrace those who build them.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton, a distinguished global strategist and leadership expert, has spent decades advising political and corporate leaders on ethical governance, strategic innovation, and transformational leadership. As a Harvard, Princeton and Columbia trained professional, his work focuses on empowering nations to navigate complexity, avoid destructive leadership traps, and build legacies of progress.