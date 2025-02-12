CAIR Denounces Neo-Nazi Vandalism Targeting Immigrant Heritage Family In West Virginia

News Americas, New York, NY, February 12, 2025: The Council on American-Islamic Relations, (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has strongly condemned reported neo-Nazi vandalism targeting a family of an immigrant heritage family of Middle Eastern descent in West Virginia.

According to the affected family, two Nazi swastikas were spray-painted on their property. Law enforcement officials have classified the incident as “an act of hatred.” In a statement, the family says “We were extremely disappointed and hurt to learn about the vandalism to our building. The symbols painted on the building, in our opinion, represent the highest form of hatred, racism and division. The building the symbols were painted on was built by our father (Mike E. Allie) who passed on March 20, 2024, and who stood for just the opposite of what the symbol represents. He was honest, caring and loving to all, regardless of one’s color, race or religion. It is our hope that those responsible are caught and brought to justice.”

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have any information involving this case, to bring it to their attention.

“We denounce this reported act of neo-Nazi vandalism and appreciate the efforts of law enforcement in seeking justice,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. “Hate crimes against minority communities must never be tolerated and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

CAIR also noted a recent incident in Ohio, where its state chapter condemned a group of neo-Nazis who displayed swastikas and white supremacist banners on a highway overpass in a historically Black community.

Additionally, CAIR has welcomed the enhancement of hate crime penalties in Utah against a man accused of assaulting a Muslim woman last week, as well as the sentencing of a California man who threatened a mass shooting at a Florida mosque in 2023.

From January to June 2024, CAIR documented 4,951 bias-related complaints nationwide—marking a 69% increase from the same period in 2023.

CAIR’s 2024 civil rights report, “Fatal: The Resurgence of Anti-Muslim Hate,” recorded 8,061 complaints, the highest number in the organization’s 30-year history. Nearly half of these cases were reported in the final three months of 2023.

CAIR says it remains committed to protecting civil rights, fostering understanding of Islam, promoting justice, and empowering American Muslims.