KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb. 12, 2025: — ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Phil Taylor as Senior Vice President and Country Manager for Jamaica. In his new role, Phil will report directly to David Wilkerson, Executive Vice President of Global Operations, and will oversee the company’s operations and strategic initiatives in Jamaica.

Industry veteran Phil Taylor brings over 20 years of experience to lead operations and drive growth in Jamaica.

Phil joined ibex two years ago as Vice President of Operations and has since become an integral part of the organization. With over 20 years of experience in the contact center industry, Phil has built a reputation for his people-first leadership style, commitment to excellence, and ability to develop high-performing, collaborative teams. Prior to joining ibex, he held leadership roles at TaskUs and Alorica.

“Phil is an exceptional leader with amazing energy and a passion for empowering teams to thrive,” said David Wilkerson. “We are thrilled to see him take on this expanded role and look forward to the continued success he will bring to our team, our clients, and our business. Phil’s deep industry expertise and unwavering commitment to operational excellence make him the ideal leader to continue our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as one of the top BPOs in Jamaica.”

In his new role, Phil will focus on championing employee development, enhancing operations, fostering strategic partnerships, and fueling overall growth to deliver exceptional results for ibex and its growing roster of blue-chip clients.

“I am honored and excited to take on the country leader role in Jamaica,” said Phil Taylor. “ibex is an incredible organization, and I am proud to be part of a company that truly values and rewards its people, while delivering world-class innovation and service excellence to its clients. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build on the amazing agent-first culture we have at ibex and continue to drive growth in Jamaica.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Phil is a dedicated family man with a passion for sports, travel, and music. An accomplished musician, he frequently performs the U.S. national anthem at NBA and NFL games alongside fellow musicians.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.