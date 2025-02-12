PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Clinic of Ophthalmology Specialties (Clínica de Especialidades Oftalmológicas – CEO), a recognized ophthalmological clinic in Medellín, Colombia, has achieved Global Healthcare Accreditation’s (GHA) Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience. This significant milestone underscores CEO’s dedication to delivering world-class eye care to international patients and advancing Colombia’s reputation as a premier destination for medical travel.

For over 16 years, Clinic of Ophthalmology Specialties has been at the forefront of care processes and access to cutting-edge treatments for national and international patients seeking specialized care. CEO’s team of highly trained ophthalmologists and surgeons, combined with state-of-the-art technology, ensures patients receive exceptional care across a wide range of specialties, including cataract surgery, refractive surgery, glaucoma treatment, corneal transplants, and retinal diseases.

GHA’s Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience is based on a specialized subset of GHA Accreditation standards, designed to help hospitals and ambulatory centers elevate patient satisfaction while implementing sustainable business practices. This certification is a powerful asset for organizations looking to enhance the health tourism experience, strengthen their credibility, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. Additionally, it serves as a strategic stepping stone for those aiming to achieve full GHA Accreditation in the future.

“Achieving GHA Certification is an important milestone for Clinic of Ophthalmology Specialties,” said Jose Francisco Bernal, Director of CEO. “This recognition reflects our commitment to quality care and an outstanding international patient experience. The GHA certification process provided us with invaluable insights into optimizing every touchpoint along the patient journey—ensuring seamless communication, personalized hospitality, and culturally attuned services that build trust and confidence. By implementing GHA’s protocols to enhance comfort, reduce uncertainty, and mitigate potential risks, we are elevating the standard of care for medical travelers. As Colombia continues to grow as a hub for medical tourism, we are proud to position CEO as a trusted provider of world-class ophthalmic care for patients from around the world.”

The GHA certification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of CEO’s patient experience, international patient services, and operational procedures, ensuring that the clinic meets global best practices in medical travel. Through this process, CEO has refined its pre-arrival communication, concierge services, treatment protocols, and post-care follow-up strategies, providing international patients with seamless, high-quality care from consultation to recovery.

Renée-Marie Stephano, CEO of Global Healthcare Accreditation, praised CEO’s achievement: “GHA Certification is a mark of excellence that elevates a healthcare provider’s reputation in the global medical travel industry. Clinic of Ophthalmology Specialties has demonstrated a strong commitment to international patient care and service excellence. Their dedication not only strengthens Colombia’s position as a top destination for medical travel but also ensures that traveling patients and expats receive the highest standard of ophthalmic care. We congratulate CEO on this significant milestone and look forward to seeing its continued impact in the industry.”

To further raise awareness about the benefits of GHA accreditation and certification, Global Healthcare Accreditation has launched a multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaign in Spanish, English, and other languages. This initiative educates international patients, insurers, and facilitators on the value of choosing GHA-accredited and certified healthcare providers, helping organizations like CEO attract and serve more medical travelers.

About Clínica de Especialidades Oftalmológicas (CEO)

Clinic of Ophthalmology Specialties (Clínica de Especialidades Oftalmológicas – CEO) is a renowned clinic in Medellín, Colombia, specializing in advanced eye care for both local and international patients. With a state-of-the-art surgical center, internationally trained specialists, and cutting-edge treatments, CEO is dedicated to delivering exceptional vision care. The clinic offers cataract and refractive surgery, retina and glaucoma treatments, and pediatric ophthalmology services. CEO’s commitment to excellence and patient-centered care makes it a top choice for international patients seeking world-class eye treatments in Latin America.

For more information, visit https://ceomedellin.com/international-patient/

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

At GHA, we’re more than an accreditation body—we’re strategic partners committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Our expertise, drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel industry executives ensures tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide. Through our accreditation, certification, training, development and optimization and advisory services, GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement.

For more information, visit: www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com