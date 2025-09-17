News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Wed. Sept. 17, 2025: The Bahamas is about to become the Caribbean’s culinary and cultural capital this October as The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival returns for five days of food, art, music — and one unforgettable headline performance by US-born, Bahamaian roots star, Lenny Kravitz.

US singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, seen here speaks on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

From October 22–26, 2025, the iconic Baha Mar resort will transform into a playground for food lovers, art collectors, and music enthusiasts with world-class events designed to celebrate Bahamian and Caribbean creativity.

The festival kicks off Wednesday night with celebrity chef Daniel Boulud’s annual Truffle Dinner at Café Boulud, followed by the highly anticipated opening of FUZE Art Fair. FUZE will showcase more than 70 artists and 40 galleries from 14 countries, offering everything from contemporary paintings to immersive installations. Guests can take part in hands-on workshops such as straw craft, acrylic pouring, and more, making the art experience truly interactive.

The weekend’s crown jewel arrives on Friday night when Grammy-winning rocker Lenny Kravitz headlines the “Taste of Baha Mar” Welcome Party. Known for his deep Bahamian roots and home base on Eleuthera, Kravitz says performing in The Bahamas is always special.

“The Bahamas has always been my home, as well as heartfelt inspiration for my music,” Kravitz shared in a statement. “I’m humbled to join fellow Caribbean artists, creatives, and innovators for The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, and I look forward to sharing this experience with a community that means so much to me.”

The festival’s culinary programming will feature tastings and pop-ups from internationally renowned chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers, while the art fair will continue to celebrate Bahamian heritage with panel discussions, live demonstrations, and collector meet-ups.

With a perfect mix of high-end cuisine, culture, and entertainment, the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival has quickly become a marquee event on the Caribbean’s cultural calendar, drawing visitors from across the globe.

Tickets and weekend passes are available now, with limited capacity for the Lenny Kravitz performance. Learn more at festival.bahamar.com.