NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 21, 2025: As the world is reeling from the unexpected death of American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, who tragically drowned while vacationing in Costa Rica at the age of 54, News Americas has found that the U.S. travel advisory has repeatedly warned that rip currents are a serious hazard on both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

FLASHBACK – Malcolm-Jamal Warner guest starred in the “Badge #41870” episode of ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Warner was reportedly pulled out to sea by a strong rip current while swimming at Playa Cocles, a beach along Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast in the Limon province, on Sunday afternoon. According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department, beachgoers were able to pull the actor from the water, but first responders from the Costa Rican Red Cross found him unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead and taken to the local morgue.

FLASH-BACK – Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2nd Annual Living Legends Gala at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta on September 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

The shocking news has left fans across generations in disbelief, with many taking to social media to express their sorrow and honor Warner’s lasting impact on American television.

In light of Warner’s tragic death, renewed attention is being paid to a longstanding U.S. State Department travel advisory about the dangers of Costa Rica’s beaches. The advisory highlights the high risk of rip currents, especially for tourists unfamiliar with local water conditions.

The U.S. current travel advisory (Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution) states: “Beach rip currents are very dangerous. They are responsible for several drownings of U.S. tourists each year.”

The advisory urges all travelers to follow strict safety guidelines:

Never swim alone or at night.

Avoid alcohol while swimming.

Ask your hotel or host about local beach safety.

Use only certified tour companies for water sports.

Keep an eye on valuables and ensure cars are securely locked.

While lifeguards are present at select beaches, coverage is inconsistent and often limited in both visibility and resources. Notable beaches with some lifeguard support include:

Pacific Coast: Tamarindo, Bahia Ballena, Caldera, Manuel Antonio, Esterillos Oeste, Ventanas

Tamarindo, Bahia Ballena, Caldera, Manuel Antonio, Esterillos Oeste, Ventanas Caribbean Coast: Cocles (where Warner drowned), Punta Uva, Negra Beach (Limon), and Manzanillo

Despite these warnings, many beaches have little or no signage about dangerous currents, and visitors may underestimate the risks.

A Tragic Loss and a Stark Reminder

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s sudden passing is not only a heartbreaking loss for the entertainment world but also a stark reminder of how quickly paradise can turn perilous. His legacy as Theo Huxtable remains deeply etched in the hearts of millions, and his untimely death has already sparked calls for stronger water safety measures and public awareness campaigns.

As tributes pour in, many fans and fellow actors are remembering Warner not only for his role on television but for his work as a director, musician, and advocate in the Black creative community.

Warner created countless memorable moments as Theo, the only son of Cliff and Clair Huxtable, on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992. In his eight seasons on the show, Warner became a symbol of American boyhood for millions, earning an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1986. His portrayal continues to resonate decades later, with viral moments like the infamous “Gordon Gartrell” shirt still circulating in pop culture today.