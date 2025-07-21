By News Americas ET EDITOR

News Americas, MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Mon. July 21, 2025: The curtains have officially closed on Reggae Sumfest 2025, but the memories will echo for years to come. From reggae royalty to rising stars, Jamaica’s biggest music festival lit up Montego Bay with unforgettable performances. From Tarrus Riley’s family tribute to I Wayne’s fiery set and Toni Braxton’s R&B nostalgia, this year’s show proved once again why Sumfest remains the Greatest Reggae Show on Earth.

R&B singer Toni Braxton performed at Reggae Sumfest 2025 on July 19, 2025.

Didn’t catch it live? See some of the top performances here.

Tribute to Dennis Brown and Gregory Issacs

While international R&B star Toni Braxton was the marquee name on the lineup, it was Jamaica’s own musical royalty who truly owned the stage. The performances by Fantan Mojah, Bugle, Pressure Buss Pipe, I Wayne, Tarrus Riley, Lila Iké, and Protoje were the heartbeat of the festival – showcasing the unmatched depth of Caribbean talent.

A 12-Year-Old Steals the Show

Veteran Fantan Mojah opened the night with a short yet powerful set, introducing 12-year-old singer Emma, whose original song “God Is Real” stunned the audience into roaring applause. Her voice, message, and stage presence were a revelation and one of the weekend’s most talked-about moments.

Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel was crowned the King of Dancehall and then performed

Roots and Conscious Vibes

Pressure Buss Pipe followed with hits like Love and Affection and Be Free, setting a deeply spiritual tone. Then came I Wayne, whose razor-sharp lyrics and conscious delivery lit up Catherine Hall. With songs like Book of Life, Touch Her Softly, and Bleacher, he delivered what many are calling the festival’s best performance — even if his set was cut short.

Time constraints would become a theme of the evening, with several acts like Bugle, Lila Iké, and Protoje trimming their sets. Bugle gave a heartfelt dedication to his late mother during Pearly Gates, while Lila Iké used her first solo Sumfest appearance to dazzle in iridescent fashion, blending hits like Solitude and Second Chance with a personal message about her recent arrest: “Dem couldn’t stop this.”

Lila Ike performs

Protoje followed as mentor and star in his own right, performing crowd favorites like Blood Money and Kingston Be Wise.

Toni Braxton Tries, But Locals Triumph

While fans were eager to see Toni Braxton, technical issues marred her set. Songs like Unbreak My Heart and Breathe Again showcased her vocal power, but her connection with the Jamaican audience felt delayed — picking up only near the end of her set.

Tarrus Riley’s Royal Finale

It was up to “Singy Singy” Tarrus Riley to close out the festival – and he delivered in full. With hits like She’s Royal, Gimme Likkle One Drop, and Superman, Riley reminded fans why he’s one of Jamaica’s most beloved acts. He brought out his children, Tsehai “Pepsi” Riley and Mekiem Riley, in a moving family tribute capped by a sweet rendition of Human Nature.

Riley also paid homage to legends Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, Cocoa Tea, and his own late father Jimmy Riley, bringing emotional depth to the final act.

As the curtain fell on Reggae Sumfest 2025, one message rang clear: no matter who headlines, Jamaica’s own are the soul of this stage.