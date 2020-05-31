News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. June 1, 2020: In the UK, CBD was legalized for medical and recreational use back in 2018. Since then, many new CBD products have become available, and new uses and applications of CBD are being discovered every day.

While many are under a misconception that CBD is psychoactive and popular only among casual marijuana users, it has numerous health and nutritional benefits that can improve quality of life.

So far, research has suggested that CBD is a superior treatment for chronic pain, epilepsy, anxiety, cancer symptoms, and more. It’s packed with essential minerals, vitamins, and nutrients that promote better health and overall wellbeing.

It’s a versatile hemp-derived product, and its effects are often noticeable right after the first use. So, let’s see some of the most common ways that CBD is used and divulge into their benefits.

CBD for Vaping

Vaping has grown in popularity over the last few years, and it’s become a preferred substitute for smoking cigarettes. While vaping in itself might not be the healthiest of habits (although still better than smoking), it can be beneficial if you need a quick and efficient way to deliver CBD into your body.

There are many flavoured and unflavoured CBD e-liquids and CBD vape additives, which you can readily find on cbdoil.co.uk, that can be used every day.

CBD enters your bloodstream very quickly when it’s inhaled. Since it goes straight to your lungs, and then into your bloodstream, the effects can kick-in almost instantly. This is why over a third of cannabidiol users prefer to take it through a vaping device.

CBD has excellent analgesic properties, so if you’re suffering from chronic pain, inhaling it through a vaping device can be the quickest way of relieving the pain.

CBD for Eating

If you’re not much of a vaper, you can still receive all the benefits of CBD in the form of edibles. They come in all shapes and sizes, and you can opt for CBD gummies, CBD-infused tea, CBD honey sticks, and more.

While both vaping and ingesting CBD can bring the same benefits, there are big differences between these two methods of consumption.

When CBD is ingested, it needs to go through your digestive system and be processed there. What this means is that it doesn’t enter directly into your bloodstream and your endocannabinoid system. So, it takes a while before its effects kick-in. Typically, it will take between 20 and 30 minutes before you start feeling the effects of CBD.

Since it’s processed a bit more slowly, its effects can be felt for a more extended time. CBD can stay in your system for up to 32 hours upon ingestion. This method of CBD consumption can be a good choice for those who microdose and need long-lasting effects.

CBD for Skin Care

You can receive many of the benefits of CBD through your skin as well, and you have many CBD skincare products you can choose from. Lip balms, lotions, moisturizers, and more are all at your disposal.

You should know that when applied to the skin, CBD needs much more time to take effect, going up to 45 minutes. However, you’ll receive more than pain-relief this way.

CBD is an anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-oxidant agent. As such, it can help you fight common skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, and acne. It moisturizes and rejuvenates your skin, helping it improve its elasticity and shine.

CBD Oil Massage

There aren’t many things that are as relaxing and soothing as a gentle massage. But a massage can be significantly improved with the use of CBD oil.

Together, CBD oil and massage can help you relieve chronic pain, reduce muscle tension, and fight joint stiffness. CBD oil will be slowly absorbed through the skin, offering it many of the same benefits as the CBD skincare products, and a massage is always welcome after a stressful day.

CBD for Pets

CBD can even be given to pets. Due to its numerous beneficial properties, CBD has a very similar effect on common pets as it has on humans. Studies have shown that CBD can be used for pain relief in dogs, and it can help them deal with separation anxiety.

It’s best to talk to your veterinarian to determine the exact CBD dosage that your pet may need.

The Bottom Line

CBD is one of the most versatile products available on the market. With its numerous nutritive and beneficial properties, it can help fight anxiety, chronic pain, stress, and so much more. There are many different ways to deliver CBD in your body, and the best method is up to you to choose.