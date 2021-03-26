Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 26, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Mar. 26. 2021 in 60 seconds:



Rapper and serial entrepreneur Berner, who leveraged an early start in California’s quasi-legal medical marijuana market into a cannabis empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars, has now dropped a new line of organic rolling paper.

Get ready for legal Recreational Marijuana in New York State. Lawmakers have reached an agreement with Gov. Andrew Cuomo To legalize cannabis use for adults 21 years old and up.

Caribbean Born Tech Entrepreneur, Ingrid Riley, has published ‘Sun.Sea And Sensi,’ a Definitive Guide to Caribbean Cannabis Laws and Industry Readiness. Get it at Here

TS Designs of North Carolina is on an ambitious effort to manufacture clothing made with U.S.-grown hemp “from dirt to shirt.” The effort will yield exactly 2,021 T-shirts – a blend of 80% North Carolina-grown cotton and 20% Kentucky-grown hemp in 2021 and made in the Carolinas.

At least seven students from S C McPherson Junior High School in the Bahamas were taken to hospital this week after consuming marijuana edibles brought to school by another student.

A Florida teacher has been fired for using medical marijuana. The Brevard County School Board voted 3-2 to terminate Allison Enright from her position at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School. Medical Marijuana is legal in Florida but illegal on the federal level.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

The Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, in PrachinBuri, Thailand, is among the first hospitals that has been given permission by the Thai government use medical marijuana to treat patients at their medical facility and Day Spa since medical marijuana was legalized in 2019.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) and Curaleaf (CURLF).