News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 26, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Mar. 26, 2021:

Dominica is the latest Caribbean country to roll out an extended-stay visa program. it is dubbed Work in Nature (WIN) and provides the opportunity to work remotely for up to 18 months on the island.

Air Canada says it will restore some service along routes to Jamaica and Barbados beginning in early May. It will operate one flight per week from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica and Bridgetown, Barbados beginning May 5 and May 9, respectively.

Canada this week advised all nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Martinique, Guadeloupe and the Dominican Republic.

Delta has added four flights to the Caribbean to its portfolio of destinations from June 5th. The majority flights will be leaving from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, and will connect passengers to four different islands – Grand Cayman, St. Kitts, Roatan and Bonaire.

Adventure of the Seas will be homeporting in Nassau, Bahamas This June and visiting additional islands in The Bahamas including Grand Bahama Island and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamas destination.

Royal Caribbean International will also homeport in Bermuda. The new 2021 summer itineraries from Bermuda will open for bookings on Monday, March 29 and depart as soon as June 26.

And now you can enter the Jamaica Tourist Board ‘No Wedding, No Cry’ Honeymoon Sweepstakes. Couples who show proof of a wedding cancellation between April-December 2020 can enter at visitjamaica.com/weddingsweeps/