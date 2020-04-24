News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. April 24, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for April 24, 2020:

In honor of 4/20 famed boxer turned marijuana advocate and entrepreneur Mike Tyson this week revealed his dream celebrity smoking buddy would have been the late great Jamaican reggae singer, Robert Nesta Marley.

New data suggests adult-use cannabis sales were up over the same period a year ago by: 70% in California, 10% in Colorado, 12% in Nevada and 9% in Washington state.

Mexico’s deadline to legalize cannabis has been extended to Dec. 15. The Supreme Court accepted a request from a group of Senators to postpone the April 30 deadline to approve a law to legalize cannabis nationwide.

The Lebanese parliament on Tuesday passed legislation to legalize cannabis cultivation for medical and industrial purposes, a move that was recommended by economic advisers even before the coronavirus pandemic dealt a devastating blow to the Mediterranean nation’s struggling economy.

An ACLU study released on 4/20 found that Black people in the US are 3.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana than White people, despite similar usage rates.

A website that connects ganja advocates across the Caribbean region was launched on 4/20 by The Interdisciplinary Centre for Cannabis Research (ICCR).

Canopy Growth is ceasing more cannabis cultivation in Africa, Canada, Colombia and the United States in a bid to “improve efficiencies” in its global operations, the once high-flying marijuana giant said.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Green Thumb Industries Inc.(GTBIF); Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF)