News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Feb. 14, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Feb. 14, 2020:

Greek billionaire Alki David, who was arrested with 5000 cannabis plants on his private jet in the Caribbean, says he wants to develop a drug island off Australia’s coast where visitors can smoke weed.

US president Donald Trump has proposed ending an existing policy that protects state medical marijuana programs from Justice Department interference as part of his fiscal year 2021 budget plan released on Monday.

The Rastafarian community of Saint Lucia has threatened to sue the government if it does not legalize recreational cannabis use.

There are 33 states and D.C. where medicinal marijuana is legal But despite these developments, many African Americans across the country are being kept out due to a lack of access to capital, a NBC Report says.

At least 10 governors of US State have gone so far as to put language ending marijuana prohibition in their annual budget requests, or used their State of the State speeches to pressure legislators to act on cannabis reform.

Arizona Representatives Diego Espinoza and Lorenzo Sierra have introduced a bill (HB 2049) to add Autism Spectrum Disorder to the state’s list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana.

Bessemer, a small city in Michigan, is investing in a new gadget to crack down on potent marijuana plants. The town recently voted to spend around $3,400 on the Nasal Ranger, a field olfactometer that can sniff out smelly weed.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF),Curaleaf (CURLF) and Green Thumb (GTBIF) .