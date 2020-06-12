Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. June 12, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday June 12, 2020:

Boxing legend and cannabis entrepreneur Mike Tyson is among black celebrities showing solidarity for the Black Lives Movement by taking the knee. Tyson has recently come back into the spotlight after declaring he wants to return to the ring in exhibition bouts.

Israel’s two biggest parties making up the new government this week said they would push for increased legalization of cannabis use, a week after the police minister backed easing enforcement of existing laws.

New Jersey lawmakers have introduced a bill that would decrease punishments for marijuana possession from arrests to fines, reviving a years-long effort as the nation grapples with racial bias and brutality in policing.

The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., this week again stressed the need to legalize marijuana in order to generate tax revenue for the territory’s fiscal recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has been installed as CEO of One World Pharma, a U.S.-based company that grows hemp and marijuana in Colombia.

The parent company of High Times magazine has signed a deal to license its iconic brand and High Times-branded products at 18 operational and planned cannabis dispensaries in Michigan, with additional rights in Illinois and Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been busy blocking the import of marijuana even amid legal changes in states. About 6,900 pounds of marijuana seized in international waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean were offloaded in Florida this week.

The CBD oil market is expected to witness growth at a rate of 31.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 Says Bridge Market Research.

And three marijuana stock Symbols to look for this week are: Valens (OTC:VLNCF), Medical Marijuana Inc. (MJNA) and Future Farm Technologies Inc. (FFRMF).