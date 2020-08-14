Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Aug. 14, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Aug. 14, 2020:

actor and musician Jim Belushi is now a legal cannabis farmer and set to launch his new reality TV show Belushi’s Farm on Discovery on August 19 at 10 PM ET/PT.

If the Democratic ticket gets elected, it remains to be seen to what extent the new administration would prioritize drug policy reform efforts and whether Kamala Harris would seek to encourage Joe Biden to get behind full legalization.

Multistate marijuana operator Jushi Holdings completed its acquisition of Vireo Health International’s cultivation and processing operations in Pennsylvania for $37 million as Jushi looks to maximize its footprint in the state.

Florida-based Springbig and Chicago-based Fyllo, two cannabis businesses focused on the technology sector, raised a combined $21.5 million in investment capital. this week.

Uruguay has approved new rules to Simplify the export process of medical cannabis.

New Jersey health authorities recently gave the green light to physicians to write recommendations for medical marijuana through online appointments, also known as tele-medicine.

The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana (BNMC) has been reappointed for another year to assess the way forward in order to gauge public opinion on cannabis and make final recommendations to the government.

An Israeli study has found efficacy in using cannabis terpenes to treat COVID-19.

Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs, MJJ; General Cannabis Corp, CANN and WEED Inc. or BUDZ.