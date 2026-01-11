By NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 12, 2026: The Miami Heat are turning their home court into a full-blown Caribbean party — and they’re calling in dancehall royalty to do it.

On January 13, 2026, the Heat will celebrate Caribbean Heritage Night at the Kaseya Center, headlined by a show-stopping halftime performance from global Jamaican born dancehall star, Sean Paul. Tip-off against the Phoenix Suns is set for 7:30 p.m., but the energy will be island-high all night long.

FLASHBACK – Sean Paul performs during the 2025 Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert at UBS Arena on December 12, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Sean Paul Takes Over Halftime

Known for decades of chart-dominating hits and explosive live performances, Sean Paul is set to transform halftime into a dancehall celebration. From international anthems to fan favorites, the Grammy Award-winning Jamaican icon will bring unmistakable Caribbean heat to one of the NBA’s most electric arenas.

For the Miami Heat, the moment underscores South Florida’s deep Caribbean roots — and for fans, it’s a rare fusion of elite basketball and global music culture on the same stage.

Miami Heat + Caribbean Culture = A Miami Moment

The Heat have long embraced the multicultural heartbeat of Miami, and Caribbean Heritage Night is one of the franchise’s most anticipated annual celebrations. This year’s edition leans all the way in, pairing Sean Paul’s star power with a full-arena cultural experience.

Keeping the party flowing is DJ Walshy Fire, who will host the night, spin throughout the game, and cap things off with an exclusive post-game DJ set on the East Plaza after the final buzzer.

Caribbean Pride on the Court

The night’s NBA matchup carries its own cultural weight, spotlighting Jamaican basketball excellence as Norman Powell of the Heat shares the floor with Nick Richards of the Suns. Their presence adds a powerful layer of Caribbean representation to the game itself.

Island Sounds, Food & Festival Energy

From the moment fans arrive, the arena will pulse with Caribbean rhythm. DJ KVass sets the tone on the front plaza, while DJs Nati and Marley keep the concourses alive with island sounds. The Miami Heat Hype Band from Florida Memorial University and the Lauderhill Steel Orchestra add brass, beats, and steelpan flair.

Outside, the towering USVI Moko Jumbies bring carnival spectacle and color, turning the Kaseya Center plaza into a festival scene worthy of Miami’s Caribbean diaspora.

Food is part of the celebration too, with jrk! serving authentic Caribbean flavors alongside special island-inspired concession items throughout the arena.

Giving Back Beyond the Game

Caribbean Heritage Night also carries a purpose beyond entertainment. Portions of promo ticket proceeds will benefit Food for the Poor and support hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica, reinforcing the Miami Heat’s commitment to community impact across borders.

A Night Where Music, Basketball, and Culture Collide

With Sean Paul commanding the halftime spotlight and the Miami Heat hosting one of the NBA’s most vibrant cultural celebrations, Caribbean Heritage Night promises to be more than a game – it’s a Miami moment.

