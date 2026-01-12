News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 13, 2025: If you’re a cricket fans who has dreamt of stepping out onto a professional cricket pitch alongside legends of the game – including Universe Boss, West Indian star player, Chris Gayle, 2026 might be your year.

The Battle of Bats Cricket Challenge, a global cricket competition designed to bring everyday players into the spotlight, is giving amateurs the chance to compete for a spot on the same field as some of the sport’s most iconic stars.

FLASHBACK – Nathan McCullum of Team Cricket and Chris Gayle of Team Rugby share a moment during the T20 Black Clash at Hagley Oval on January 18, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

A Global Challenge With Big Stakes

Battle of Bats is not your typical fan experience. This is a multi-phase competition that starts online and culminates in a live on-field showdown at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas — one of the premier cricket venues in the United States, on March 7th.

Participants begin by registering for free and earning points in the early phase through a mix of online challenges, quizzes, and creative content submissions. As they progress, competitors move through subsequent rounds, with only 50 semi-finalists advancing, followed by 20 finalists selected to prove themselves in person.

In the final phase, the top performers will take to the pitch alongside professional players – including big names such as Gayle, along with other legends from India, the West Indies and around the world.

Earn Your Place on the Pitch

The journey starts with digital engagement: answer cricket-related questions, complete creative challenges, post collaborative Instagram content using official hashtags, and rack up points to climb the leaderboard.

As competitors advance, the stakes rise. Online interviews and skill assessments with Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) representatives determine who makes it through to the live field trials. From there, the best performers earn the ultimate reward: a spot in the Battle of Bats Match on March 7, 2026, where 14 winners will share the pitch with pro cricketers from around the world.

Play With Legends

The event’s roster of cricket stars spans multiple countries, giving amateur players an unmatched opportunity to rub shoulders — and bat — with some of the best the sport has to offer. Team The World, the Battle of Bats squad that will face off against the finalists, features giants of the game such as Gayle, known for his explosive batting and record-breaking performances in Twenty20 cricket.

For players who have grown up idolizing these figures, this isn’t just a chance to watch from the stands – it’s a chance to test their skills in the same stadium and under the same conditions as their heroes.

More Than Just Cricket

Beyond the on-field competition, Battle of Bats encourages community engagement and creativity. Social media challenges let participants showcase their passion, and earning points through popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok adds a social dimension to the pursuit of cricket glory.

The event also highlights cricket’s growing footprint in the United States and around the world. Hosting the final in Dallas — a city with a rapidly expanding cricket fan base — underscores how the sport is evolving and creating new opportunities for players and fans alike.

Your Chance to Step Up

With registration open and challenges underway, aspiring cricketers from across the globe have a real shot at being more than spectators. Whether you’re a weekend club player, a seasoned amateur, or simply a cricket enthusiast with dreams of the big stage, Battle of Bats offers a concrete path to go from fan to competitor.

The road to playing with legends like Gayle begins with a single step: register, start earning points, and let your cricket journey take you to the stadium in Dallas. For details on how to sign up and join the Battle of Bats Cricket Challenge, visit battleofbats.com.