News Americas, PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Fri. Feb. 6, 2026: Former Turks and Caicos Islands Premier, Michael Misick, his brother and attorney Chalmers Misick, and former government minister McAllister Hanchell, also known as “Piper,” were found guilty this week on multiple corruption-related charges following a long-running investigation involving more than US$20 million in alleged bribes, fraudulent land deals, and money laundering.

The verdicts were delivered by Judge Rajendra Narine during a four-hour hearing in a packed and silent Supreme Court, where the judge presided without a jury.

When asked by the court whether they wished to address the court prior to sentencing, the defendants declined, indicating they would speak through their legal representatives. While sentencing was adjourned to a later date, the judge indicated his intention to remand the defendants in custody pending sentencing.

Details of the Convictions

The charges included:

Bribery

Conspiracy to defraud the Crown and the Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands

Violations of the Proceeds of Crime Ordinance

Misick was found guilty on three counts of bribery relating to land transactions involving Beaches, Salt Cay, and West Caicos.

Hanchell was convicted on two counts of bribery connected to land deals at Salt Cay and West Caicos.

Chalmers Misick was convicted on four counts of money laundering.

Millions in Corrupt Payments

The court heard evidence that the corruption scheme involved:

Approximately US$14.2 million linked to Salt Cay transactions

US$4.7 million tied to West Caicos

Around US$2 million connected to Beaches-related dealings

Prosecutor Andrew Mitchell, KC, told the court that the defendants accepted unlawful payments and other inducements from developers in exchange for favorable government decisions involving Crown land at Salt Cay, West Caicos, and properties associated with the Beaches resort group.

Sentencing Set for May

Sentencing arguments are scheduled for May 4, 2026, at which time the court is expected to determine the length of prison sentences to be imposed.

The case represents one of the most significant corruption prosecutions in the history of the Turks and Caicos Islands and follows years of investigation into alleged abuses of power involving public land and high-level government officials.

Michael Misick, the former Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, was previously married to American actress LisaRaye McCoy from April 2006 until their highly publicized divorce in 2008, according to publicly available records. His first wife was attorney Yvette Marcelin. In 2013, Misick became engaged to Tatjana van de Merwe, whom he later married in 2018.

