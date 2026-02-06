News Americas, CUTLER BAY, FL, Feb. 6, 2026: This Black History Month, The Moss Center in Miami brings a living legend to its main stage as world-renowned, Jamaican-born pianist, Dr. Monty Alexander, C.D., O.J., headlines an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and legacy on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.



Titled ‘Monty Alexander: Jamaica To Jazz,’ the concert traces the electrifying journey of Jamaican music into global jazz – told through the hands of one of its original architects. From early ska sessions in Kingston’s first recording studios to international jazz stages alongside the greats, Alexander’s story is the story of Caribbean sound shaping the world. The moment is especially poignant as Alexander reflects on the legacy of Jamaica’s musical giants and the fragility of an era shaped by pioneers such as Jimmy Cliff, Third World co-founder Stephen “Cat” Coore, and legendary drummer Sly Dunbar, whom he has recorded with in the past.

A Pioneer Who Helped Shape Modern Music

Born on June 6, 1944, in Kingston, Jamaica, Alexander’s musical journey began early. By the age of four, he was playing Christmas carols by ear, and by 14, he was performing in local clubs. As a teenager in late-1950s Jamaica, Alexander played in the island’s earliest recording studios and took part in the formative sessions that sparked ska – the rhythmic foundation that would later give rise to reggae.

At just 16, he already had recordings on the Jamaican hit parade before making the leap to the United States. He landed in Miami in 1962 and by 1963, at only 19, had moved to New York City, where he was soon captivating audiences at Jilly’s, the legendary club owned by Frank Sinatra’s close confidant, Jilly Rizzo. This led to a collaboration with Sinatra and later Tony Bennett, Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, Wes Montgomery, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Sonny Rollins. Sinatra eventually encouraged Alexander to join him in New York and his career took off.



For Alexander, jazz and Jamaican music are inseparable – intertwined in a signature sound that is joyful, improvisational, and steeped in history. During the Miami performance, he will use the opportunity to share personal stories from his journey as a pioneer of Jamaican music, offering audiences rare insight into the moments that shaped his extraordinary career.

A Legacy Beyond Compare

With more than 75 albums and performances at virtually every major jazz festival and venue worldwide, Alexander is widely regarded as one of the greatest pianists of all time. He was named the fifth greatest jazz pianist in ‘The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time’ (Hal Leonard Publishing).



His honors include:

Commander in the Order of Distinction (C.D.) – Jamaica, 2000.

Order of Jamaica (O.J.) – 2022, for sterling global contributions to Jamaican music and jazz.

Honorary Doctorate (DLitt) – University of the West Indies, 2018.

Music With A Mission: Hurricane Melissa Relief

During the performance, the Global Empowerment Mission, (GEM), will collect monetary donations to support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in Jamaica. Guests are encouraged to visit the GEM table in the lobby. The Moss Center will also collect canned goods and hygiene items, including:

Canned: protein, vegetables, fruits, beans.

Hygiene: toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, wet wipes.

GEM’s Caribbean team, based in Kingston, has already deployed over one million pounds of emergency aid across the island and remains committed to long-term recovery.



Ticket Information

Ticket Prices: $35 – $65 or $80 VIP (includes premium table seating + complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink).

Get Tickets: https://tickets-smdcac.miamidade.gov/TheatreManager/1/login?event=2649 or by calling the Box Office: 786-573-5300

Discounts available for seniors, students, and groups and free parking is available on site.



All patrons, including infants, require a ticket; no outside food or beverages and no strollers are permitted inside the auditorium

Stay Connected With Monty

Keep up with Monty and his journey across stages worldwide:

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Oliver Samuels And CBS Star Zay Harding To Lead Explosive Easter Revival Of The Rope and The Cross