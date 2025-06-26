By Dr. Stashauna Kelly MD PhD

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. June 27, 2025: For generations, cow’s milk has been seen as a symbol of strength and healthy growth. It’s poured onto cereals, into baby bottles, and is a staple of school lunches across the Caribbean and most western homes. But new research is raising serious questions. Could milk be harming our children instead of helping them?

As a doctor and medical researcher, I’ve studied this issue closely. In both my clinical work and academic research, I’ve seen a troubling pattern. More infants and toddlers are showing signs of early-onset diseases like diabetes, gut bleeding, and even cancer. This raises an important question. Is what we feed our children building their health or breaking it down?

Studies show that cow’s milk contains two concerning substances: casein, a type of protein, and IGF-1, a growth hormone. These compounds can overwhelm a baby’s immature immune system. One 2017 study from the African Institute for Nutritional Immunology found that these substances can slip through an infant’s gut lining, triggering inflammation and, in some cases, even damaging cells in ways that may lead to cancer.

Other research supports these concerns. IGF-1, which increases after consuming dairy, is linked to cancer growth and a higher risk of death. A 2022 study by J. Rahmani, et al. found that maintaining IGF-1 levels between 120 and 160 ng/ml is safest, but Cow’s milk can push those numbers too high. Dr. T. Colin Campbell, author of The China Study, has also demonstrated how animal proteins, especially casein, can act as powerful cancer promoters.

This is especially important for Caribbean and African American families. In addition, according to experts, most of the world’s population, about 65 to 70 percent, are lactose intolerant. But despite this, dairy remains a staple in many government-funded food programs. A 2020 report by the Caribbean Holistic Health Association revealed that cow’s milk is often used in baby feeding even though better and safer alternatives exist. At the same time, childhood diseases are rising. A 2021 UNICEF report showed a sharp increase in obesity, allergies, and autoimmune conditions among Caribbean children, mostly because of poor nutrition policies and outdated colonial food systems.

Thankfully, nature offers better options. Calcium isn’t only in milk. It’s abundant in callaloo, collard greens, spinach, pak choi, sesame seeds, okra, and fortified plant-based milks like almond or oat. Vitamin D comes from sunlight, but you can also get it from mushrooms or cod liver oil. And for protein? Beans, lentils, quinoa, and nuts do the job while reducing inflammation and boosting overall health.

What we eat, especially during pregnancy and early childhood, can even affect our DNA. Dr. Randy Jirtle’s research at Duke University shows how a mother’s diet can influence her child’s future risk of disease through a process called epigenetics.

Traditional Caribbean and African remedies also play a big role in healing. Banana porridge mixed with coconut milk, moringa tea, and herbal infusions like cerasee, bissy, and neem have been used for centuries to detox the body and support the immune system. While modern science is still catching up, journals like Phytomedicine and the Journal of Ethnopharmacology have confirmed that many of these herbs have powerful health benefits. Neem, for example, has anticancer properties. Moringa is loaded with antioxidants.

Recent studies from West Africa and Brazil show that plant-based diets help lower inflammation and reduce IGF 1 levels. Meta-analyses in journals like Pediatrics and Cancer Epidemiology link high dairy intake to greater risks of childhood leukemia and breast and prostate cancer later in life. Even the American Institute for Cancer Research supports more plant-centered eating for preventing disease, especially in at-risk communities.

It’s time to rethink the old belief that cow’s milk equals health. An article written by Christopher Gardner from Stanford Medicine conveyed that milk doesn’t even improve bone strength as once believed. We need a new path, one that combines science and tradition to keep our children strong and safe.

Plant-based, culturally familiar foods offer better and safer ways to nourish our families. With wisdom and courage, we can feed our children in a way that helps them not just survive but thrive.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Stashauna Kelly MD PhD is a physician and biomedical researcher with over a decade of clinical experience. She specializes in integrative health, combining modern medicine with ancestral wisdom. As President of Greenville Medical Center LLC, she promotes plant-based nutrition, traditional herbal healing, and health equity in Caribbean and African American communities. Her work empowers families to make informed, culturally rooted choices for lifelong wellness.