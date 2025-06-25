NEWS AMERICAS, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, June 25, 2025: For adults who seek a memorable experience rather than just a getaway, Royalton Luxury Resorts has launched Royalton Vessence, a new adults-oriented brand that reimagines the all-inclusive experience. Designed for the calm and modern traveler, it invites a deeper connection to the destination through art, local flavor, and the senses.

The first to bring this vision to life will be Royalton Vessence Barbados, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, debuting in Summer 2026. Formerly introduced as Royalton CHIC Barbados, the property has evolved into an experience that aligns more closely with the essence of the destination, offering a setting where authenticity, calm, and creativity come together seamlessly.

“We’re truly excited to introduce our new brand at a time when we celebrate 15 years of trajectory in the all-inclusive industry,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “This reflects everything we do best. We create forward-thinking concepts that speak to evolving guest expectations while pushing the boundaries of what an adults-oriented escape can be. From being the first in the region to offer late-night swimming under the stars to introducing designed spaces for digital detox and reconnection, this is about embracing what matters most in new and meaningful ways.”

From the moment guests arrive, Royalton Vessence Barbados will set the tone with curated design and locally inspired artwork that tells the story of the destination, including rotating exhibitions by regional artists. Each suite has been thoughtfully styled as an artful, luxury accommodation, blending refined comfort with a strong sense of place. At the top of the category, the Chairman Suites will be brought to life with art pieces, offering an elevated and distinctive retreat with sweeping views. Guests may also choose the upgraded Diamond Club™ suite category to enjoy personalized butler service, access to exclusive areas, and premium benefits.

Throughout the property, immersive touches invite guests to connect on a deeper level. The Studio, a signature space at the heart of the resort, offers hands-on workshops in art, pottery, and culinary creativity by day, then transforms at night into an intimate stage for live jazz and acoustic performances. This adults-oriented, all-inclusive resort will also be the first in the region to introduce glow-lit pools for late-night swimming under the stars, along with dedicated spaces for digital detox that encourage presence, meaningful conversation, and reflection.

The experience continues with Moddo by Royalton FIT, a holistic wellness program featuring yoga, breathwork, and expressive movement sessions led by expert coaches. Completing the stay, Royalton Vessence Barbados will be the first one in the destination to offer guests complimentary airport shuttle service, ensuring a seamless arrival into this reimagined adults-oriented escape.

“We’ve been deeply inspired by the creativity, energy, and warmth of Barbados,” added Pelfort. “This brand was created to bring each destination to life through every experience at the resort. From the artwork on the walls to the music that plays after sunset, it’s all about living the culture without ever having to leave the hotel.”

Located on the island’s sought-after Platinum Coast, Royalton Vessence Barbados blends breezy coastal elegance with Caribbean soul. It is not only the debut of a new resort, it is the beginning of a new standard in adults-oriented travel.

For more information, visit www.royaltonvessence.com

